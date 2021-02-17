H&E Equipment Services Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed its successful offering of new 8-year 3.875% senior notes (the “New Notes”) and the repurchase and redemption of its previously outstanding 5.6250% senior notes (the “Old Notes”). The Company’s operating results for this quarter include a $44.6 million non-recurring item associated with the premiums paid to repurchase and redeem the Old Notes and the write-off of unaccreted note discount, unamortized note premium and deferred transaction costs associated therewith.

Revenues decreased 9.3% to $315.6 million versus $348.1 million a year ago.

Included in fourth quarter 2020 net income was a $44.6 million pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt. Included in fourth quarter 2019 net income was a $12.2 million pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Net loss was $(14.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $21.9 million a year ago. Excluding the impact of the aforementioned items from each of the respective years, adjusted net income was $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $31.9 million a year ago. The effective income tax rate was 37.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 18.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.8% to $101.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $126.8 million a year ago, yielding a margin of 32.2% of revenues compared to 36.4% a year ago.

Total equipment rental revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $166.8 million, a decrease of $27.0 million, or 13.9%, compared to $193.8 million a year ago. Rental revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $149.6 million, a decrease of approximately $26.6 million, or 15.1%, compared to $176.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

New equipment sales decreased 10.3% to $55.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $61.4 million a year ago.

Used equipment sales increased 13.0% to $47.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $42.4 million a year ago.

Gross margin was 33.6% compared to 36.9% a year ago. The decrease in gross margin was largely the result of lower rental gross margins and revenue mix.

Total equipment rental gross margins were 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 45.6% a year ago. Rental gross margins were 45.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 50.3% last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower time utilization and rates.

Average time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 65.4% compared to 69.0% a year ago. The size of the Company’s rental fleet based on original acquisition cost decreased 9.2% from a year ago, to $1.8 billion.

Average rental rates decreased 4.5% compared to a year ago and declined 0.3% sequentially, based on ARA guidelines.

Dollar utilization was 33.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 36.0% a year ago.

Average rental fleet age at December 31, 2020, was 40.9 months compared to an industry average age of 51.7 months.

Successful notes offering of $1.25 billion of new 8-year 3.875% senior notes. Proceeds were used primarily to repurchase or redeem our previously outstanding 5.6250% senior notes, to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering and otherwise for general corporate purposes.

Brad Barber, H&E Equipment Services, Inc.’s chief executive officer, said, “Our fourth quarter performance reaffirmed our beliefs regarding the ongoing improvement in our business. Demand in our end-user rental markets remained good and physical utilization increased sequentially from the third quarter. Our distribution business also delivered better-than-expected results. We are encouraged with the current trends and visibility as we move into 2021.”

Barber added, “In terms of our financial highlights for the quarter, total revenues were down 9.3%, or $32.5 million, compared to a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.8%, or $25.2 million, from a year ago, and margins were down 420 basis points to 32.2%. While our revenues remain below pre-pandemic levels, we were pleased that the year-over-year declines improved. We also generated significant free cash flow again this quarter.”

Barber concluded, “With our successful upsized notes offering during the fourth quarter, our balance sheet is strong and will certainly support the acceleration of the growth initiatives we outlined last quarter. From an organic perspective, we are significantly increasing the number of warm starts across our footprint to improve our density in high-growth regions. Additional growth is expected from tuck-in acquisitions of general rental businesses. We are also focused on entering the specialty rental business with opportunities that would be synergistic with our current lines of business and fleet mix. Throughout our 60 years in business, we have always been about equipment solutions, strategically growing our product lines and the ability to serve an increasing base of customers. We are ramping up this commitment in 2021.”

FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2020:

Revenue

Total revenues decreased 9.3% to $315.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $348.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total equipment rental revenues decreased 13.9% to $166.8 million compared to $193.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Rental revenues decreased 15.1% to $149.6 million compared with $176.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. New equipment sales decreased 10.3% to $55.1 million compared to $61.4 million a year ago. Used equipment sales increased 13.0% to $47.9 million compared to $42.4 million a year ago. Parts sales decreased 11.0% to $26.8 million compared to $30.1 million a year ago. Service revenues decreased 8.0% to $16.1 million compared to $17.5 million a year ago.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased 17.6% to $106.0 million from $128.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 33.6% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 36.9% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. On a segment basis, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 45.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Rental margins were 45.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 50.3% last year. On average, rental rates were 4.5% lower than rates in the fourth quarter of 2019. Time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 65.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 69.0% a year ago.

Gross margins on new equipment sales were 10.5% in the fourth quarter compared to 10.8% a year ago. Gross margins on used equipment sales were 31.1% compared to 33.3% a year ago. Gross margins on parts sales were 25.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 26.1% a year ago. Gross margins on service revenues were 67.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 67.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Rental Fleet

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the original acquisition cost of the Company’s rental fleet was $1.8 billion, which is a 9.2%, or $179.1 million, decrease from the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Dollar utilization for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 33.5% compared to 36.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $71.7 million compared with $77.2 million the prior year, a $5.5 million, or 7.1%, decrease. SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a percentage of total revenues were 22.7% compared to 22.2% a year ago. Employee salaries, wages, payroll taxes and related employee benefits, and other employee related expenses decreased $5.0 million, primarily as a result of lower commissions and incentive pay combined with headcount reductions. Bad debt expense decreased $1.2 million and promotional expenses decreased $0.9 million. Offsetting this decrease was a $1.8 million increase in liability insurance expense. Expenses related to Greenfield branch expansions increased $1.7 million compared to a year ago.

Income from Operations

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $35.8 million, or 11.3% of revenues, compared to income from operations of $41.3 million, or 11.9% of revenues, a year ago. Included in income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a $12.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Excluding this charge, adjusted income from operations was $53.5 million, or 15.4% of revenues, a year ago.

Interest Expense

Interest expense was $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $16.8 million a year ago.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $(14.6) million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $21.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of the nonrecurring item of $44.6 million associated with the repurchase and redemption of the Old Notes in the fourth quarter of this year and the $12.2 million goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of last year, adjusted net income was $16.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, this year compared to adjusted net income of $31.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, a year ago. The effective income tax rate was 37.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 18.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 22.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 18.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 19.8% to $101.6 million compared to $126.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 32.2% compared with 36.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020:

A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $62.0 million was identified during the first quarter of 2020 in connection with an interim goodwill impairment test necessitated by our identification of certain impairment triggering events associated with the impact to our business from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s results also include a fourth quarter $44.6 million non-recurring item associated with the premiums paid to repurchase and redeem the Old Notes and the write-off of unaccreted discount, unamortized premium and deferred transaction costs.

Revenue

Total revenues decreased 13.3%, or $179.2 million, to $1.2 billion in 2020 from $1.3 billion in 2019. Total equipment rental revenues decreased 13.5% to $663.0 million compared to $766.4 million in 2019. Rental revenues decreased 13.8% to $598.4 million compared to $694.5 million in 2019. New equipment sales decreased 30.1% to $167.1 million from $239.1 million a year ago. Used equipment sales increased 9.9% to $153.2 million compared to $139.3 million a year ago. Parts sales decreased 10.7% to $110.6 million from $123.9 million in 2019. Service revenues decreased 5.4% to $64.3 million from $67.9 million a year ago.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased 19.3%, or $96.6 million, to $402.6 million in 2020 from $499.2 million in 2019. Gross margin was 34.4% for 2020 compared to 37.0% for 2019. On a segment basis, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 39.8% compared to 45.3% in 2019. Rental margins were 44.2% compared to 49.8% a year ago. On average, 2020 rental rates decreased 2.6% compared to 2019. In 2020, time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 63.2% compared to 70.4% a year ago.

Gross margins on new equipment sales were 10.8% compared to 11.6% a year ago. Gross margins on used equipment sales were 31.7% compared to 34.0% a year ago. Gross margins on parts sales were 25.7% compared to 26.6% a year ago. Gross margins on service revenues were 67.0% in 2020 from 67.7% in 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses for 2020 were $289.3 million compared with $311.0 million in 2019, a decrease of $21.8 million, or 7.0%. In 2020, SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 24.7% compared to 23.1% a year ago. The decrease in SG&A expenses was attributable to several factors. Employee salaries, wages, payroll taxes, related employee benefits costs and other employee expenses decreased $22.2 million primarily as a result of lower compensation and incentive pay combined with headcount reductions and reduced employee hours in response to COVID-19’s impact to our business. Promotional expenses decreased $2.1 million. Bad debt expense decreased $1.7 million and supplies expense decreased $1.2 million. Non-real estate lease operating expenses decreased $1.5 million and fuel and utilities costs decreased $0.7 million. These decreases were partially offset by a $6.4 million increase in liability insurance costs, a $0.7 million increase in depreciation and amortization expenses and a $0.6 million increase in legal and professional fees expenses. Expenses related to Greenfield branch expansions increased $4.4 million compared to a year ago.

Income from Operations

Income from operations for 2020 was $61.8 million, or 5.3% of revenues, compared to income from operations of $180.2 million, or 13.4% of revenues, a year ago. Included in income from operations in 2020 was a first quarter non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $62.0 million. Included in income from operations in 2019 was a fourth quarter non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $12.2 million. Excluding these charges in both years, adjusted income from operations in 2020 was $123.8 million, or 10.6% of revenues, compared to adjusted income from operations of $192.3 million, or 14.3% of revenues, in 2019.

Interest Expense

Interest expense in 2020 was $61.8 million, a $6.5 million decrease from $68.3 million a year ago.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $(32.7) million, or $(0.91) per diluted share, compared to net income of $87.2 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in 2019. Excluding the impact of the 2020 first quarter goodwill impairment charge of $62.0 million and the 2020 fourth quarter nonrecurring item of $44.6 million associated with the repurchase and redemption of the Old Notes, adjusted net income in 2020 was $50.1 million, or $1.39 per diluted share. Excluding the $12.2 million goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted net income was $96.4 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, in 2019. The effective income tax rate was 21.1% in 2020 compared to 24.7% in 2019. On an adjusted basis, our effective tax rate for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 23.1% and 24.7%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 decreased 16.6% to $394.8 million from $473.2 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 33.8% compared with 35.1% in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain Non-GAAP measures (EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share and the disaggregation of equipment rental revenues and cost of sales numbers) detailed below. Please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K for a description of these measures and of our use of these measures. These measures as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these Non-GAAP measures are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to the Company's other financial information determined under GAAP.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Equipment rentals $ 166,831 $ 193,791 $ 662,993 $ 766,354 New equipment sales 55,062 61,382 167,130 239,091 Used equipment sales 47,921 42,407 153,152 139,349 Parts sales 26,752 30,057 110,594 123,855 Service revenues 16,137 17,543 64,253 67,941 Other 2,899 2,953 10,998 11,775 Total revenues 315,602 348,133 1,169,120 1,348,365 Cost of revenues: Equipment rentals Rental depreciation 56,584 62,133 233,809 243,780 Rental expense 25,597 25,403 100,058 105,079 Rental other 17,347 17,871 65,194 70,613 99,528 105,407 399,061 419,472 New equipment sales 49,257 54,734 149,066 211,372 Used equipment sales 32,998 28,279 104,590 92,021 Parts sales 19,975 22,213 82,155 90,963 Service revenues 5,265 5,685 21,176 21,946 Other 2,580 3,254 10,453 13,421 Total cost of revenues 209,603 219,572 766,501 849,195 Gross Profit 105,999 128,561 402,619 499,170 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 71,739 77,243 289,264 311,026 Merger costs 195 102 503 416 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (1,706 ) (2,278 ) (10,966 ) (4,617 ) Impairment of goodwill – 12,184 61,994 12,184 Income from Operations 35,771 41,310 61,824 180,161 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (44,630 ) – (44,630 ) – Interest expense (15,301 ) (16,824 ) (61,790 ) (68,277 ) Other income, net 948 2,368 3,210 3,977 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (23,212 ) 26,854 (41,386 ) 115,861 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (8,595 ) 4,931 (8,719 ) 28,650 Net Income (Loss) $ (14,617 ) $ 21,923 $ (32,667 ) $ 87,211 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.40 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.91 ) $ 2.43 Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,161 35,930 36,067 35,859 Diluted – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.40 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.91 ) $ 2.42 Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,161 36,098 36,067 36,033 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 1.10 $ 1.10

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash $ 310,882 $ 14,247 Rental equipment, net 1,028,745 1,217,673 Total assets 1,980,484 1,974,610 Total debt (1) 1,250,305 1,167,429 Total liabilities 1,742,251 1,667,091 Stockholders’ equity 238,233 307,519 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,980,484 $ 1,974,610

(1) Total debt consists of the aggregate amounts outstanding on the senior unsecured notes and finance lease obligations.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2020 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted Gross profit $ 105,999 – $ 105,999 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,739 – 71,739 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (1,706 ) – (1,706 ) Merger costs 195 – 195 Income from operations 35,771 – 35,771 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (44,630 ) 44,630 – Interest expense (15,301 ) – (15,301 ) Other income, net 948 – 948 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (23,212 ) 44,630 21,418 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (8,595 ) 13,380 4,785 Net income (loss) $ (14,617 ) $ 31,250 $ 16,633 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2020 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (1) Basic – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.40 ) $ 0.86 $ 0.46 Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,161 36,161 36,161 Diluted – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.40 ) $ 0.86 $ 0.46 Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,161 36,300 36,300

(1) Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2020 As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted Gross profit $ 402,619 – $ 402,619 Selling, general and administrative expenses 289,264 – 289,264 Impairment of goodwill 61,994 (61,994 ) – Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (10,966 ) – (10,966 ) Merger costs 503 – 503 Income from operations 61,824 61,994 123,818 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (44,630 ) 44,630 – Interest expense (61,790 ) – (61,790 ) Other income, net 3,210 – 3,210 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (41,386 ) 106,624 65,238 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (8,719 ) 23,809 15,090 Net income (loss) $ (32,667 ) $ 82,815 $ 50,148 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2020 As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (1) Basic – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.91 ) $ 2.30 $ 1.39 Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,067 36,067 36,067 Diluted – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.91 ) $ 2.29 $ 1.39 Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,067 36,185 36,185

(1) Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2019 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted Gross profit $ 128,561 – $ 128,561 Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,243 – 77,243 Impairment of goodwill 12,184 (12,184 ) – Gain on sale of property and equipment, net 2,278 – 2,278 Merger costs 102 – 102 Income from operations 41,310 12,184 53,494 Interest expense (16,824 ) – (16,824 ) Other income, net 2,368 – 2,368 Income before provision for income taxes 26,854 12,184 39,038 Provision for income taxes 4,931 2,237 7,168 Net income $ 21,923 $ 9,947 $ 31,870 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2019 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted NET INCOME PER SHARE(1) Basic – Net income per share $ 0.61 $ 0.28 $ 0.89 Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,930 35,930 35,930 Diluted – Net income per share $ 0.61 $ 0.28 $ 0.88 Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,098 36,098 36,098

(1) Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2019 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted Gross profit $ 499,170 – $ 499,170 Selling, general and administrative expenses 311,026 – 311,026 Impairment of goodwill 12,184 (12,184 ) – Gain on sale of property and equipment, net 4,617 – 4,617 Merger costs 416 – 416 Income from operations 180,161 12,184 192,345 Interest expense (68,277 ) – (68,277 ) Other income, net 3,977 – 3,977 Income before provision for income taxes 115,861 12,184 128,045 Provision for income taxes 28,650 3,013 31,663 Net income $ 87,211 $ 9,171 $ 96,382 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2019 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted NET INCOME PER SHARE(1) Basic – Net income per share $ 2.43 $ 0.26 $ 2.69 Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,859 35,859 35,859 Diluted – Net income per share $ 2.42 $ 0.25 $ 2.67 Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,033 36,033 36,033

(1) Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (loss) $ (14,617 ) $ 21,923 $ (32,667 ) $ 87,211 Interest Expense 15,301 16,824 61,790 68,277 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (8,595 ) 4,931 (8,719 ) 28,650 Depreciation 63,696 69,758 263,330 272,368 Amortization of intangibles 991 1,041 3,987 4,132 EBITDA $ 56,776 $ 114,477 $ 287,721 $ 460,638 Merger costs 195 102 503 416 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 44,630 – 44,630 –- Impairment of goodwill – 12,184 61,994 12,184 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,601 $ 126,763 $ 394,848 $ 473,238

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 RENTAL REVENUES Equipment rentals (1) $ 149,608 $ 176,253 $ 598,425 $ 694,547 Rentals other 17,223 17,538 64,568 71,807 Total equipment rentals 166,831 193,791 662,993 766,354 RENTAL COST OF SALES Rental depreciation 56,584 62,133 233,809 243,780 Rental expense 25,597 25,403 100,058 105,079 Rental other 17,347 17,871 65,194 70,613 Total rental cost of sales 99,528 105,407 399,061 419,472 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) Equipment rentals 67,427 88,717 264,558 345,688 Rentals other (124) (333) (626) 1,194 Total rental revenues gross profit 67,303 88,384 263,932 346,882 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS MARGIN Equipment rentals 45.1% 50.3% 44.2% 49.8% Rentals other -0.7% -1.9% -1.0% 1.7% Total rental revenues gross margin 40.3% 45.6% 39.8% 45.3%

(1) Pursuant to SEC Regulation S-X, our equipment rental revenues are aggregated and presented in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations in this press release as a single line item, “Equipment Rentals”. The above table disaggregates our equipment rental revenues for discussion and analysis purposes only.

