 

Submissions Open FIS to Recognize Innovative Use of Technology at 2021 FIS Impact Awards

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) is now accepting submissions for the 2021 Impact Awards.

In its fifth year, the Impact Awards program recognizes forward-looking organizations for their innovative use of FIS technology to enhance customer service, drive tangible business results, and advance commerce and the financial world. Entries are independently judged by leading industry analyst research group Celent. For each winning entry, FIS will make a $10,000 donation to a charitable organization chosen by the winner through the FIS Foundation.

The 2021 program is open to the full spectrum of FIS client and partners, including banks, credit unions, wealth and retirement managers and advisors, capital markets firms, corporations and insurers. For the first time, merchants served by FIS are also invited to participate in the program. Clients and partners based in the U.S., the U.K., Germany and France are eligible to submit nominations.

To date, FIS has donated nearly $400,000 to charities on behalf of past Impact Award winners. These contributions are part of FIS’ strategic focus to give back to the communities it does business with and aligns with its corporate focus on environmental, social and governance issues.

“The global pandemic has accelerated the shift toward digitization as global organizations look for new ways to serve their clients and enable their remote workers,” said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman, president and CEO. “Our annual Impact Awards program offers FIS clients an opportunity to showcase their innovations while giving back to the community at a time when many are experiencing hardship. We look forward to seeing this year’s submissions and recognizing our clients’ successes.”

The deadline for submissions is end of day on Wednesday, April 14. Winners of the 2021 program will be recognized at a virtual FIS recognition event later this year. Learn more on the FIS Impact Awards website.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).



Wertpapier


