 

Gabelli Funds to Host 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Virtual Conference Thursday, March 18, 2021

17.02.2021, 14:00   

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium on Thursday, March 18, 2021, via webcast. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of several leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Presenting Companies:
 Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED)
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)
Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN)
Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK)
Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG)
Darling Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE: DAR)
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI)
Covanta (NYSE: CVA)
U.S. Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL)
Pyrogenesis (TSX: PYR)
Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)
Powerhouse Energy (LXE: PHE)
BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG)

Details:
 March 18, 2021
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Virtual Conference

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.



