Elmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend

ELMIRA, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend on their existing common shares outstanding. The cash dividend will be paid on March 12, 2021 to shareholders of record March 4, 2021.



Elmira Savings Bank, with $649.0 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.