 

Elmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 21:13  |  32   |   |   

ELMIRA, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend on their existing common shares outstanding. The cash dividend will be paid on March 12, 2021 to shareholders of record March 4, 2021.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $649.0 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s publicly available regulatory reports.

For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York 14901
(607) 735-8660
E-Mail tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend ELMIRA, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend on their existing common shares outstanding. The cash dividend will be paid on March 12, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2020 Earnings