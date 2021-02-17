 

NOTICE TO ATTEND THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN HOYLU AB (PUBL)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 22:00  |  31   |   |   

N.B. This English text is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original of the notice to attend the extraordinary general meeting in Hoylu AB (publ), and in case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

The shareholders of Hoylu AB (publ), reg. no 559084-6381 (the “Company”) are hereby summoned to attend the extraordinary general meeting held at 10.00 (CET) on Tuesday 23 March 2021 at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå located at Strandvägen 1, Stockholm, Sweden. Registration begins at 10.00 (CET).

INFORMATION RELATED TO THE CORONA VIRUS

To minimise the risk of spreading the corona virus, no food and beverages will be served at the EGM. Participation of board members and company management will be restricted to online where possible. Shareholders who so desire can attend via a representative.

NOTIFICATION OF PARTICIPATION ETC.

Shareholders who wish to attend the extraordinary general meeting must: 

  • be recorded as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Monday 15 March 2021;
     
  • no later than on Wednesday 17 March 2021, preferably before 16:00 (CET), have given notice of their participation and potential assistants by mail to Hoylu AB (publ), Tunnbindaregatan 37, 602 21 Norrköping, Sweden, or by email to bolagsstamma@hoylu.com, or by telephone at +46 (0)40-170 600 during office hours.

             
The notification should state name, personal identification number or registration number, address, day-time phone number and when applicable information regarding any representative, proxy and or at most two assistants. If applicable, the notification must include authorization documents such as certificate of registration or equivalent documents.

Shareholders whose shares are nominee-registered must, in order to have the right to attend the extraordinary general meeting, request to be temporarily registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB. The shareholder must instruct their nominee thereof in due time prior to Wednesday 17 March 2021, by which date such registration must be executed.

Shareholders represented by proxy shall issue a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder. The power of attorney may not be issued earlier than one year before the date of the general meeting, with the exception of the power of attorney specifies a longer period, up to a maximum of five years. A power of attorney issued by a legal entity shall have a registration certificate attached, or if such certificate does not exist, equivalent documents. Original power of attorney and any registration certificate should, in advance of the general meeting be sent to the Company at the address above. A power of attorney form may be ordered from the Company and are available on the Company’s website www.hoylu.com.

08.02.21
The Board of Directors of Hoylu resolves on a private placement of approximately SEK 28.5 million, and a directed share issue of approximately SEK 1.5 million subject to shareholders’ approval
04.02.21
HOYLU AB ANNOUNCES USER NUMBERS AND ARR FOR JANUARY 2021