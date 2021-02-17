ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at the 2021 Truist Securities Consumer Symposium

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will participate virtually at the 2021 Truist Securities Consumer Symposium on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Interim Chief Financial Officer Cory Miller and Executive Vice President Jim King will conduct a virtual fireside chat facilitated by Truist Securities beginning 3:00 p.m. (ET). They will update investors on recent business trends as well as long-term strategies.



Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the discussion on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 12 months.