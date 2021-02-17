DGAP-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous voxeljet AG Completes $12 Million Registered Direct Offering 17-Feb-2021 / 22:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Friedberg, February 17, 2021

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has completed its registered direct offering and sale of 443,414 Ordinary Shares in the form of American Depositary Receipts at a purchase price of EUR 22.27 per share (this equals $26.95 per Ordinary Share based on the exchange rate as of the close of business in New York on February 9, 2021).

The gross proceeds of the offering amount to approximately USD 12 million (EUR 9.9 million). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

Important Additional Information

This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described in this announcement.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 251002) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.