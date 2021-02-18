 

Nel ASA Fourth quarter 2020 financial results

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 07:14  |  105   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel ASA (Nel) reported revenues of NOK 229.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from NOK 175.9 million in the same quarter of 2019 and an EBITDA of negative NOK 96.2 million (Q4 2019: -41.7) incl. one-offs, ramp-up cost and a NOK 20 million provision for a potential fine. The order backlog ended at approximately NOK 980 million, up 90%, and the company holds over NOK 2.3 billion in cash. Nel has outlined a target of producing green hydrogen at USD 1.5 per kilo* by 2025, outcompeting fossil alternatives, and reiterates the strong long-term outlook.

"The fourth quarter was another busy period for Nel with several important project awards and the preparation of the technology roadmap supporting our new target of producing green hydrogen at USD 1.5 per kilo by 2025. Achieving this will allow green hydrogen to start to reach fossil parity, representing one of the most significant achievements for zero-emission solutions and a carbon neutral planet. The expansion of the production to multi-GW scale will be instrumental in the strategy, in addition to grow the organization to add capacities and capabilities, and investing in technology to ensuring that Nel continues to be the global leader in the hydrogen industry," says Jon André Løkke, Chief Executive Officer of Nel.

Nel reported revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 of NOK 229.1 million (175.9) with an EBITDA of NOK -96.2 million, incl. one-offs, ramp-up cost and a NOK 20 million provision for a potential fine. Nel is no longer reporting adjusted EBITDA separately. The reported operating loss was NOK -139.3 million (-62.4), while the pre-tax income ended at NOK 1 285.1 million (-95.1) following a positive fair value adjustment of Nel's shareholding in Everfuel A/S. The backlog grew over 90% to approximately NOK 980 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, and the company holds over NOK 2.3 billion in cash.

A key element of the Nel strategy is to expand the electrolysis production to accommodate large-scale projects by constructing a fully automated manufacturing facility at Herøya, Norway. Test production of the first 500 MW production line will commence in the second quarter of 2021 with start of commercial ramp-up in the third quarter 2021. Nel recently also announced that the facility could later be expanded to a capacity of more than 2 GW.

