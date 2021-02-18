 

Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 07:45  |  28   |   |   

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 15 February 2021 for use in the group’s share saving plan have on 18 February 2021 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 9,525,516 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


