Adler Pelzer Group to acquire the Acoustics and Soft Trim business of Faurecia

With this acquisition, APG makes a further step towards its vision of becoming a worldwide leader in automotive acoustics, as an industrial investor with long term loyalty to automotive and proven track record of growth.

Faurecia AST is operating in Europe, with industrial activities mainly carried out in plants located in France (Marckolsheim, Saint-Quentin, Mouzon, Mornac), Luxembourg (Eselborn), the United Kingdom (Washington), Spain (Olmedo), Poland (Legnica) and by the R&D centre in France (Mouzon) with approx. 1820 employees and 385M€ sales in 2019.

Adler Pelzer Group (APG) and Faurecia have reached an agreement to engage exclusive discussions towards the acquisition of Faurecia Acoustics and Soft Trims (AST) by Adler Pelzer Group.

The acquisition can bring value to the interior market thanks to complementarity on customers, industrial and operational footprint:

- Improving intimacy to OEMs like Stellantis and Renault-Nissan alliance, thanks to the strong relationship capitalized by Faurecia AST along years of cooperation and presence in France and UK;

- Complementing the above by a strong presence in East Europe, with know-how and footprint created by the strong foothold with German OEMs in Germany and East Europe, as well as with Stellantis in Italy and USA;

- Integrating in the APG worldwide R&D network an additional strong centre, the Faurecia AST R&D centre of Mouzon, France. APG can this way dedicate a full matrix of Centre of Excellence by product family and local customer support;

- Benefiting from synergies on material supply and vertical integration of semi-finished products like Heavy Layer and Carpet roll goods for Interior and Trunk, reduction of waste, recycling and process innovation.

The discussions include a partnership on Acoustics for Automotive Interiors to capitalize on current footholds and grow the business further, providing innovations to customers. Submission for clearance by relevant merger control authorities are starting. "We believe that the best future for our AST division is within Adler Pelzer. This because of all identified complementarities and because of Adler Pelzer's market positions" declared Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia. "We are extremely pleased to welcome AST team and business to the Adler Pelzer family, that we plan to integrate and further grow as a strong contributor to our acoustic competence" said Pietro Lardini, CEO of Adler Pelzer Group.