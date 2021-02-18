 

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board of Directors has decided

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board of Directors has decided

Nordea's Board of Directors has decided on distribution of dividend


Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
18 February 2021 at 9.00 EET

The Board of Directors of Nordea has today decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.07 per share to shareholders in accordance with the mandate received from the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in 2020.


On 15 December 2020 the European Central Bank ("ECB") issued an updated dividend recommendation to banks. The ECB in general expects dividends and share buy-backs to remain below 15% of the cumulated profit for 2019-20 and not to exceed 20bp of the CET1 ratio until the end of September 2021. The Board of Directors of Nordea decided on 16 December 2020 to follow the updated ECB recommendation. Based on the recommendation and after a dialogue with the ECB, the Board of Directors has today decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.07 per share to shareholders in accordance with the mandate received from the AGM in 2020.

The dividend of EUR 0.07 per share will be paid to shareholders who on the record date for the dividend payment on 22 February 2021 are recorded in Nordea's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy in Finland, Euroclear Sweden AB in Sweden or VP Securities A/S in Denmark. The dividend payment date is 1 March 2021 or as soon as possible thereafter.

The Board of Directors was authorised by the 2020 AGM to decide on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.40 per share for the financial year 2019 to be distributed in one or several instalments.

As disclosed on 4 February 2021, the Board of Directors has decided to propose that the 24 March 2021 AGM authorise it to decide on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.72 per share. The proposed amount of EUR 0.72 maximum per share is in line with Nordea's dividend policy and includes the residual amount of the 2019 dividend (EUR 0.33 per share) as well as 70% of the net profit for 2020 (EUR 0.39 per share).



Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 530 080 11
Wertpapier


