 

Skilled Trade Jobs Are Booming in Pandemic Economy

While most job sectors have been hit hard by a pandemic-riddled economy and are seeing slow job growth or none at all, the skilled trades were booming across the nation during the past year. A recent analysis by the skilled trades division of PeopleReady found double- and even triple-digit growth in some skilled trades sectors. And the company is on a mission to connect people with these in-demand jobs.

According to the PeopleReady Skilled Trades’ analysis, demand grew rapidly for many skilled trade jobs starting from the pandemic’s onset in March 2020 through January 2021, including drywall finishers (100%) and tile and stone setters (94%). Other skilled trade areas where job postings have soared during this same period include roofer helpers (24%), glaziers (19%), carpenters (16%), bricklayer helpers (16%), drywall installers (12%), and skilled construction workers (11%). Altogether, PeopleReady Skilled Trades found nearly 400,000 jobs posted in the sector since March 2020.

“The skilled trades don’t just hold strong in an economic downturnbut they are among the rare sectors that continue to experience significant growth in an unpredictable job market,” said Jill Quinn, executive leader of PeopleReady Skilled Trades. “Our mission is to connect tradespeople and work. And, with such a high number of people looking for their next opportunity and so many skilled trades jobs available, this mission has never been more important.”

With construction season just around the corner, the company expects to see an even higher demand for tradespeople in the workforce. According to the analysis, skilled trades job postings have soared in the last 30 days. Those jobs seeing the most postings are:

  • Drywall finishers (300% increase in last 30 days)
  • Tile and stone setters (79%)
  • Boilermakers (78%)
  • Cement masons and concrete finishers (70%)
  • Painters for construction and maintenance (69%)
  • Skilled construction workers (57%)
  • Steamfitters and pipefitter helpers (55%)

PeopleReady Skilled Trades works throughout the nation to connect customers and tradespeople across a variety of trades. To learn more, visit: skilled.peopleready.com.

About PeopleReady Skilled Trades

PeopleReady Skilled Trades is a specialized division of PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI). Since 1987, the division has connected tradespeople and work across a wide range of trades, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, solar installations and more. Whether customers need a single tradesperson or require a coordinated effort to dispatch skilled trades workers across multiple projects, PeopleReady Skilled Trades ensures they have the right people with the right tools, on-site and on time. Learn more at skilled.peopleready.com.



