 

TELUS makes global IoT connectivity seamless with TELUS Global Connect

Strategic partnership with IoT leader Eseye will provide businesses with seamless cellular IoT connectivity to 700 networks across 190 countries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, world-leading communications technology company TELUS announced the launch of TELUS Global Connect, enabling TELUS customers to customize and manage IoT device connectivity on cellular networks around the globe. Combined with TELUS’ anticipation of even greater market demand for cloud virtualization of services, this enhanced partnership complements TELUS’ tools, capabilities, and momentum to not only respond to, but also anticipate and leverage the combined requirements for emerging services and global reach demanded by customers. The launch of TELUS Global Connect is part of a growing partnership between TELUS and Eseye, a pioneer of leading-edge IoT connectivity management solutions, and includes a TELUS Ventures investment in Eseye of $26.3M CAD (£15M GBP).

“We are constantly striving to provide better value and more flexibility to TELUS IoT customers, who already enjoy access to Canada’s largest dedicated IoT network. Now, TELUS Global Connect delivers a platform for customers to enjoy that same reliable connectivity beyond Canada's borders in nearly every country on the planet,” said Mike Cihra, TELUS Vice President, IoT. “More than a standalone platform, TELUS Global Connect fulfils customers’ demands for an enterprise-grade network operation powering their products and services from connectivity through to built-in security and world-class support. By simplifying access to global networks, TELUS Global Connect removes a barrier to international expansion for many businesses, contributing to a stronger economy for us all. As evidence of our tireless commitment to help transform our customers’ organizations, our partnership for IoT connectivity management acknowledges the global nature and requirements of so many of our customers’ operations, and is a clear signal of our intention to invest to satisfy those requirements, as our customers progress on their journeys to grow their businesses internationally.”

Eseye was selected to enrich the TELUS IoT offering with a white-labelled, global IoT connectivity management solution that delivers near 100% global connectivity management across 700 mobile networks in 190 countries. TELUS IoT customers will have access to localized IoT networks in key markets around the world, enabling them to offer competitive pricing, lower latency for data and application function, and a host of additional network features such as high availability, continuity of service, and resiliency that are critical to IoT customers. The platform also delivers options for integration with AWS and Microsoft Azure, providing flexibility for customers and developers to integrate their own cloud-based services.

