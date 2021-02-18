 

FactSet Launches Integration with Microsoft Teams

Microsoft users will be able to access FactSet’s financial news and content directly in Teams

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it has developed an application for Microsoft Teams, the business communications and collaboration platform developed by Microsoft. The FactSet integration provides FactSet’s financial data and StreetAccount news directly within Teams, allowing users to access and share detailed company information without having to navigate away from the application.

FactSet is offering this service to any of the over 115+ million active Teams users who install FactSet for Microsoft Teams. Any Teams user can receive notifications regarding top stories, market-moving events, and daily summaries provided by FactSet’s flagship StreetAccount news service. They can also search FactSet’s financial data for company information and share it with colleagues and groups directly in Teams. This function enables collaboration within one communication environment.

FactSet clients who install the company’s application for Teams will have additional functionality, including the ability to access more detailed information, including company news, quotes, and price alerts. Joint FactSet and Teams users will also benefit from an ‘answer’ function that allows clients to ask questions within the app and receive replies to hundreds of popular queries, such as sales, net income, bond yields, and industry classifications. FactSet uses machine learning techniques to surface detailed corporate and economic data in response to typed questions for both public and private companies.

Nearly one third of FactSet clients use Teams, and these extra features will offer them an advantage by helping to streamline their workflows. They will be able to stay on top of and circulate market-moving news and price changes faster and more efficiently, boosting collaboration and information sharing.

“We are excited to bring FactSet’s market-leading content to a large, global audience that is over 100 million strong,” said Gene Fernandez, Chief Product and Technology Officer, FactSet. “Microsoft Teams is a strong communications and collaboration platform and our work with Microsoft will help clients speed their workflows and access and share vital financial information faster. The shift to virtual working is here to stay and companies that add real value to clients in this environment will be the ones best placed to succeed.”

“The FactSet App and integration with Microsoft Teams provides customers with more ways to stay connected and collaborate virtually,” said Daniel Canning, Director, Microsoft Teams Platform. “With FactSet’s industry data and StreetAccount news accessible directly in Teams, customers can access relevant company information within the familiar Teams platform.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.factset.com/solutions/business-needs/collaboration-messagi ....

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

 

