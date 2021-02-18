 

Monster Beverage to Report Financial Results for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year on February 25, 2021

Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 will be reported on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after the close of the market. The company also said that Co-Chief Executive Officers Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg will host an investor conference call that same day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast via the Internet at www.monsterbevcorp.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra energy drinks, Monster MAXX maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS energy drinks, Full Throttle energy drinks, Burn energy drinks, Samurai energy drinks, Relentless energy drinks, Mother energy drinks, Play and Power Play (stylized) energy drinks, BU energy drinks, Nalu energy drinks, BPM energy drinks, Gladiator energy drinks, Ultra Energy energy drinks, Live+ energy drinks, Predator energy drinks and Fury energy drinks. For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS: Rodney C. Sacks
Co-Chief Executive Officer
  (951) 739-6200
   
  Hilton H. Schlosberg
  Co-Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200
   
  Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin Sfetcu
  PondelWilkinson Inc.
  (310) 279-5980



