Monster Beverage to Report Financial Results for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year on February 25, 2021

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 will be reported on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after the close of the market. The company also said that Co-Chief Executive Officers Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg will host an investor conference call that same day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.