Jounce Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, February 25, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update before market open on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Jounce Therapeutics' management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast

To access the conference call, please dial (866) 916-3380 (domestic) or (210) 874-7772 (international) and refer to conference ID 4698355. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the company's website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 30 days thereafter.