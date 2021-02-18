 

LiveRamp Completes Acquisition of DataFleets

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of DataFleets, a cloud data platform that enables data silos to be unified without moving data or compromising privacy.

“We believe that facilitating data collaboration without requiring data movement is one of the most important and complex problems in the technology world today,” said Anneka Gupta, president and head of products and platforms at LiveRamp. “With Data Fleets, customers gain access to a powerful set of privacy-preserving technologies that can be configured based on business needs. We are very excited to welcome DataFleets to the LiveRamp team, and together we look forward to expanding our privacy protection capabilities to serve the greater ecosystem.”

“Above all else, LiveRamp is customer-first. The acquisition of DataFleets is yet another example of LiveRamp’s ability to seek out game-changing technologies to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, while also expanding our market opportunity,” added David Eisenberg, chief strategy officer, LiveRamp. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen the value that all our constituents gain from across our network."

DataFleets’ capabilities integrate multiple advanced privacy technologies, giving users unprecedented flexibility in configuring their privacy controls as required by their data and processing needs. By unlocking global data insights without compromising on control, security, and privacy, DataFleets makes it easier for teams to make intelligent connections across data sets and drive better customer experiences.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.



