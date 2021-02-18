Scott+Scott is investigating whether Intel’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Intel in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Intel, and whether Intel has suffered damages as a result.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Intel Corporation ("Intel") (NASDAQ: INTC) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Intel and its shareholders.

On October 8, 2020, a former Intel employee filed a lawsuit against Intel and a former Intel executive, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination and retaliation.

If you are an Intel shareholder, you may have legal claims against Intel's directors and officers.

