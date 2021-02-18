Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of IAC/InterActiveCorp (“IAC”) (NASDAQ: IAC) for breaching their fiduciary duties to IAC and its shareholders. If you are an IAC shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether IAC’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage IAC in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to IAC, and whether IAC has suffered damages as a result.