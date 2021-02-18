 

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – IAC

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of IAC/InterActiveCorp (“IAC”) (NASDAQ: IAC) for breaching their fiduciary duties to IAC and its shareholders. If you are an IAC shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether IAC’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage IAC in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to IAC, and whether IAC has suffered damages as a result.

On January 12, 2021, a former executive at IAC subsidiary Dotdash filed a pregnancy bias lawsuit alleging a misogynistic corporate culture and systemic discriminatory behavior.

What You Can Do

If you are an IAC shareholder, you may have legal claims against IAC’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

