 

West Coast Customs and Six Flags Magic Mountain Announce Cruis’n the Park Car Show

For the first time ever, world-famous West Coast Customs and the Thrill Capital of the World, Six Flags Magic Mountain, will showcase a drive-thru car show that winds along the park midways. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will include 100 of the world’s best automotive displays from muscle cars and hot rods to low riders and mini trucks. Themed music and entertainment will be integrated into each featured section providing many jaw-dropping vehicle art displays. The 30-minute cruise through the park will be presented and narrated by Ryan Friedlinghaus, CEO of West Coast Customs, via a specially designed app available for free download. There will be something for every auto enthusiast along the event route, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and watercraft, all to be viewed from the safety of guests’ own cars.

“It has been a dream of mine for over 10 years to put together a family event like this!” said West Coast Customs Founder & CEO, Ryan Friedlinghaus. “I’m excited to say it is official as we are about to make some new history together with Six Flags Magic Mountain. It’s the first ever drive-thru car show in a theme park where LA’s top vehicles from all different categories, mini trucks to low riders and everything in between, will be displayed. This event will take you on a trip down memory lane and also make new memories for families to share together.”

Six Flags Park President, Don McCoy, continues in saying, “We’re thrilled to host this event with West Coast Customs. We know that people are searching for fun and safe activities to do with their families. This is a really innovative concept that is sure to offer a fun experience for car lovers of all ages”.

The West Coast Customs Cruis’n the Park Car Show will run for a limited time – every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from February 26 – March 14. To control and manage capacity, limited reservations will be available each date and will be required by all guests in advance using Six Flags’ new online reservation system. Special event admission tickets for this first-ever event will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be sold per car. Admission discounts are available for active Memberships and Season Passes, and reservations will be required. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate. For more information on West Coast Customs Cruis’n the Park Car Show, visit our website at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

