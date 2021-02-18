Significant Gold Mineralization in NuLegacy’s Rift Anticline Target

3 and 4-gram/t gold kicks in Roberts Mountains Formation

RENO, Nev., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation is pleased to report on holes RA2020-03 and 04 from its Fall 2020/Spring 2021 drilling program. To view this news release with all graphics displayed please link to: https://nulegacygold.com/news/news-releases/significant-gold-mineraliz ...



Hole RA20-04, the deepest hole (2,936 feet) completed in the Rift Anticline target to date, “has intersected significant gold mineralization within several intervals of altered Silurian-Devonian Roberts Mountains Formation,” commented Ed Cope, Director, Exploration.