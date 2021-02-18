Significant Gold Mineralization in NuLegacy’s Rift Anticline Target
3 and 4-gram/t gold kicks in Roberts Mountains Formation
RENO, Nev., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation is pleased to report on holes RA2020-03 and 04 from its Fall 2020/Spring 2021 drilling program. To view this news release
with all graphics displayed please link to: https://nulegacygold.com/news/news-releases/significant-gold-mineraliz ...
Hole RA20-04, the deepest hole (2,936 feet) completed in the Rift Anticline target to date, “has intersected significant gold mineralization within several intervals of altered Silurian-Devonian Roberts Mountains Formation,” commented Ed Cope, Director, Exploration.
Multiple anomalous gold intercepts occur within an approximately 420-foot (128 m) section of the Roberts Mountains Formation (SDrm). Mineralization within this zone is interpreted to be proximal to a high-grade Carlin-type gold system.
https://nulegacygold.com/site/assets/files/6844/riftan_1.jpg
Summary and Highlights:
- Anomalous intervals of gold in RA20-04 start at 2,316 feet and extend to 2,831 feet with the most notable intervals being:
- 15 feet (4.6 m) of 1.6 grams/tonne gold within 55 feet (16.8 m) of 0.68 g/t gold; included within this is a 5-foot (1.5 m) interval of 3.3 g/t gold
- 10.5 feet (3.2 m) of 3.0 g/t gold within 45.5 feet (13.9 m) of 1.1 g/t gold; included within this is a 5-foot (1.5 m) interval of 4.2 g/t gold
- Numerous shorter intervals of sub 1 g/t gold to slightly over 1 g/t gold occur within the 420 foot interval.
- Interpretations of structure, alteration and mineralization indicate RA20-04 (azimuth 40/36.02 and dip -59/-59.08) drilled through the ‘feathery’ edge of a large Carlin system, somewhere between proximal (150 meters) and distal (500 meters) to significant gold values.
- Holes RA20-01 through 04 encountered numerous high and low angle faults and splays within thick (up to 175 meters) sections of the favorable Wenban Unit 5 stratigraphy that have been strongly altered (both silicification and decalcification), and with the last two holes traversing an over-thickened interval of the Roberts Mountains Formation which is also an important ore host within the northern Nevada regionI.
https://nulegacygold.com/site/assets/files/6844/riftan_2.jpg
