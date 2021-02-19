FluroTech and Hudson Robotics Begin Pandemic Response Unit Pre-Production

These units will be used to pilot automated testing protocols that facilitate point-of-service, rapid testing of individuals with high-speed, high throughput functionality, providing COVID-19 testing results within minutes instead of days. The systems are designed to be portable, and will be deployed for controlled clinical, customer, and field trials over the coming months.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. ( TSXV: TEST ) ( OTCQB: FLURF ) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, together with joint venture FluroTest, LLC (“FluroTest”), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, today announced that pre-production development of three functioning pandemic defense platform systems are now underway with laboratory robotics automation partner, Hudson Robotics.

Hudson Robotics, founded in 1983, is a market leader with a long-standing history in laboratory automation. Located in Springfield, New Jersey, Hudson Robotics is a leader in microplate automation, laboratory robotics, liquid handling and customized software-driven laboratory automation solutions for life-science research. The company provides tools that can be used in areas such as drug discovery, clinical research and pharmaceutical development, including high throughput screening, proteomics and genomics. A strategic partnership with FluroTest was announced November 20, 2020.

“Hudson is thrilled to partner with FluroTech and help bring this important and state-of-the-art testing system to life,” said Bruce Jamieson, Vice President Marketing & Sales, Hudson Robotics. “Pre-production units are essential to test and optimize for commercial production. Integrating automated systems into a portable lab environment is a major step forward, as we’re able to perform significantly more tests in over less time.”

“We continue to execute and our direction is clear. Achieving this milestone is the culmination of months of planning and effort,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “This is an exciting stage of development, where top-notch engineering marries functional and visual platform representation. As we head down the clinical trial path, testing our system viability and helping to validate design in an operational environment are key success factors. I believe the work that we’re doing will lead to the creation of Testing Access Points, ultimately helping society to reopen for work and play.”