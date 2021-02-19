Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET, and at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the events will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.