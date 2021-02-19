Clean Harbors to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that senior management will be participating at the following virtual investor conferences:

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Fireside chat

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference

Panel discussion

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

To access the live or archived webcast, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.