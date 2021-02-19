 

Clean Harbors to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that senior management will be participating at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
     Fireside chat
    Tuesday, March 2, 2021
    Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference
     Panel discussion
    Thursday, March 4, 2021
    Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

To access the live or archived webcast, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.



