 

Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Virtual Investor Conference – March 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Sznewajs will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Masco Corporation’s presentation will be webcast live under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available via Masco’s website until May 2, 2021.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr paint; Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Virtual Investor Conference – March 2, 2021 Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Sznewajs will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:20 a.m. ET. Masco Corporation’s presentation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Announces 59th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
The Trade Desk Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Masco Corporation Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund
09.02.21
Masco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year-End Results