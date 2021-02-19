Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Virtual Investor Conference – March 2, 2021
Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Sznewajs will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:20 a.m. ET.
Masco Corporation’s presentation will be webcast live under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masco.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available via Masco’s website until May 2, 2021.
Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr paint; Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.
