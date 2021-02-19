The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FuboTV, Inc. (FUBO) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of FuboTV, Inc. (“Fubo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FUBO ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 30, 2020, Kerrisdale Capital published a report titled “fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), Requiem for a Stream (“Kerrisdale Report”), which criticized Fubo’s core subscription business as “structurally unprofitable,” and stating, Fubo’s valuation as “absurd,” and Fubo’s acquisition of Balto Sports as a “foolish” attempt to enter the “already highly competitive space [of sport wagering].” The Report questioned the Company’s strategy: “dropping content to manage costs is reactionary and destined to cause eventual spikes in churn and SAC.”

On this news, Fubo stock price fell $9.70 per share, or 25.72%, to close at $28.00 on December 31, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On January 4, 2021, Motley Fool published an article titled, “There’s a Big Problem with FuboTV Stock” stating that the Company is “nowhere close to turning a profit” as “direct costs of delivering its service are higher than revenue.” The article also concluded that “fuboTV's adjusted contribution margin is a meaningless number. It’s a function of how quickly the company is gaining subscribers, not a representation of profitability. The fact that the company reports such a misleading metric is a huge red flag. It’s reason enough to stay far away from the stock.”

On this news, Fubo stock price fell $3.99 per share, or 14%, to close at $24.24 on January 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

