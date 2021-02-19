DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Continental AG: Executive Board Recommends Suspension of Dividend for Fiscal 2020



19-Feb-2021

In the course of the preparation of the annual financial statements for 2020 and the resulting negative net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent, the Executive Board of Continental AG has decided today to propose a suspension of the dividend for fiscal 2020 to the Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 29, 2021. The Company remains committed to its targeted mid-term dividend payout ratio of 15 to 30 percent of the net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent.

The meeting for the adoption of the financial statements for fiscal 2020 by the Supervisory Board is planned in March 2021. The preliminary financial figures for fiscal year 2020 will be released on March 9, 2021.



