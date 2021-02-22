Resonant to Present at Arete Tech Conference on March 3rd

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that management will present and speak on the RF filter industry panel at the Arete Tech Conference taking place March 3-4, 2021.

On the panel, the Resonant team will discuss the current state of the RF filter industry, including the global competitive landscape and the key players in the industry. In addition, the panel members will share perspectives on the main drivers of 5G, the applications enabled by next-generation wireless networks, and how Resonant’s XBAR RF filter technology is facilitating the transition to 5G and next-generation Wi-Fi networks.

As 5G continues to develop and grow in importance, so will the ways RF filters are utilized in everyday life beyond texting, calling or streaming your favorite movie on a smartphone. Soon RF filters will be sited into autonomous and electric vehicles that will help relay when your car is too close to an object, out of its traffic lane or needs to stop, where speed is critical. For example, a one-second delay in the communication link with an RF filter could equal a delayed stop of 100 feet in a vehicle traveling at approximately 70 mph. In addition, hospitals are beginning to rely on RF filters to eliminate disruptions in their hospital networks, helping minimize the risk for areas such as remote surgery via robotic medical equipment. Put simply, RF filters provide protection for the wireless connectivity to sectors such as traffic, health, weather and environmental monitoring, and allows wireless communication in the same way as computers and smartphones.

Arete Virtual Tech Conference

RF Filter Industry Panel

Date: Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021

Time: 1:50 p.m. Eastern time (10:50 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DUMRCDiWQUKoX73KYES16A

A live audio webcast of the Company’s virtual presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the conference or to attend the RF filter industry panel discussion, please contact your Arete Research representative.