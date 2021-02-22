 

Notice of convening the annual general meeting of shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS

The Management Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (registry code 10223439, location Kaubamaja 1, 10143, Tallinn) convenes the annual general meeting of shareholders on 19 March 2021 at 11 a.m. in Tallinn, at the Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia Conference Centre at Liivalaia 33.

The registration of the participants of the meeting will start on 19 March 2021 at 10.30 a.m. The list of shareholders entitled to vote at the general meeting will be fixed seven days before the general meeting, i.e. on 12 March 2021, as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD’s Estonian settlement system.

The Management Board announces that due to the spread of the coronavirus, shareholders have the opportunity to vote on the items on the agenda of the general meeting by email or post before the general meeting, if they so wish. In addition, shareholders will be able to participate in an online seminar of the annual general meeting by registering no later than at 12 p.m. on 18 March 2021 here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9214160741195990798. Via the online seminar, it is possible to listen to what is happening at the general meeting and ask questions. It is not possible to participate in voting through the online seminar. A more detailed overview of how it is possible to vote before the general meeting and participate in the online seminar is provided in the ‘Organisational issues’ section of this notice.

The Management Board confirms that the necessary measures are taken at the venue of the general meeting to protect the participants to minimise the possibility of the spread of the coronavirus and that the necessary disinfection and personal protective equipment is available at the venue of the meeting. If necessary, the measures to be implemented will be supplemented in accordance with the situation prevailing at the time of the general meeting and possible social restrictions.

The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS determined the following agenda of the annual general meeting and submits the following proposals to the shareholders:

1. Approval of the 2020 annual report of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS
To approve the annual report for 2020 prepared by the Management Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS and approved by the Supervisory Board, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS as at 31 December 2020 is 597,284 thousand euros, sales revenue 741,938 thousand euros, and net profit 19,499 thousand euros.

