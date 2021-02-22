The St. Joe Company Completes Construction of the Second Phase of Pier Park Crossings and Continues Construction of Additional Apartment Communities in Northwest Florida

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) announces the completion of the second phase of Pier Park Crossings, an apartment community in Panama City Beach, Florida. Along with joint venture partner HomeCorp, St. Joe began construction on the 120-unit phase in December 2019. The now completed 360-unit apartment community is approximately 93% leased. St. Joe has three additional apartment communities currently in various stages of construction.

Pier Park Crossings apartment community in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

Also in partnership with HomeCorp, St. Joe recently completed construction on four of the planned 13 buildings at Watersound Origins Crossings, a luxury apartment community near the Watersound Town Center. A significant number of the completed units have been leased and the companies anticipate completing the remaining buildings in phases this year, making those additional units available for lease as they are completed.

Currently, under construction near the Breakfast Point community in Panama City Beach is Sea Sound Apartments, a planned 300-unit apartment community being built by St. Joe and joint venture partner Flournoy Development Company. The companies began construction on the four buildings that will feature one, two and three-bedroom units as well as a resort-style pool, wellness and health studio and other amenities in 2020 and anticipate the first residents moving in later in 2021.

In Panama City, St. Joe broke ground in November 2020 on a planned 240-unit apartment community off Star Avenue near the growing State Road 231 corridor. In addition to one- and two-bedroom apartment units, plans call for this community to feature three-bedroom townhome-style units making them ideal for working families as Panama City continues to recover from the housing shortage created by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

“With apartment communities in different parts of Northwest Florida at varying price points, we are able to attract a wide breadth of residents looking for apartment living in our region,” said Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for St. Joe. “As we add to our apartment community portfolio we are mindful of differentiating our offerings to suit the needs of the surrounding area of each project.”