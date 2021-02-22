 

Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs National Supply Agreement with HEXO

Continued validation of CannMart.com as a platform for Canadian medical cannabis

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to announce the expansion of its product range to Canadian medical customers at CannMart.com with the addition of leading licensed producer: Hexo Corp (“HEXO”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO). Canadians registered at CannMart.com can expect new products from HEXO to become available in March 2021 on an ongoing basis, or until such time as the agreement is terminated by either party.

“Working with established players such as HEXO expands our product range within the medical cannabis market, while allowing our partners to focus on their business of producing and marketing their cannabis products,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “It is important that we continue to offer our medical customers increased access to a wider range of medical cannabis products for home delivery across Canada. We recently announced the addition of Auxly and The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) to CannMart.com’s offering and the addition of HEXO products illustrates continued validation of our platform as a growing distribution channel for cannabis in Canada.”

“We are pleased to welcome HEXO to CannMart.com as we continue to leverage our marketplace platform technology, VendorLink,” said Chad Agate, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Marketplace. “We look forward to working closely with our new partners to expand their reach to Canadian cannabis consumers.”

For licensed producers looking to expand their presence on our marketplace platform please contact us via the following link: https://cannmart.com/sell-on-cannmart

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the Company provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and will provide US customers with access to smoking accessories and hemp-derived CBD. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

