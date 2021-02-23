DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum ends financial year 2020 with strong Q4 sales and increased order intake 23.02.2021 / 08:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pfeiffer Vacuum ends financial year 2020 with strong Q4 sales and increased order intake

Asslar, February 23, 2021. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020. The company reported sales of EUR 618.7 million, an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 45.3 million, including one-off impairment losses of EUR 8.8 million, and an EBIT margin of 7.3%.

Compared to the previous year, sales decreased slightly by 2.2% (previous year: EUR 632.9 million), primarily driven by challenging market conditions due to the Corona pandemic and the resulting global economic impact. The fourth quarter 2020 was the strongest quarter of the year with sales contributing EUR 164.8 million or 26.6% to the full year sales 2020 (Q4 2019: EUR 165.5 million).

The operating result (EBIT) decreased by 30.5% to EUR 45.3 million (previous year: EUR 65.2 million) and the EBIT margin decreased by 3.0 percentage points to 7.3%, compared to the previous year (previous year: 10.3%). The operating performance was under pressure due to expenses related to the Corona pandemic, increased expenses to drive market share growth and profitability, as well as one-off impairment losses related to intangible assets, primarily goodwill.

The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was 1.02 for the full year. At the end of the fourth quarter, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of EUR 123.3 million, an increase of 11.4% compared to the previous year (EUR 110.7 million). With a strong order intake of EUR 170.0 million in Q4 2020 (+14.3% q-o-q), order intake amounted to EUR 631.3 million (+5.4% y-o-y) in the full year 2020.