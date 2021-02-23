Skylight Health Expands Data Strategy to Utilize Amazon Web Services Infrastructure to Improve Patient Care, Health Outcomes, and Clinical Efficiencies

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, today announced that it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to utilize their infrastructure and tools as part of a big data strategy. Skylight Health Group will combine data from hundreds of different sources and use tools available in AWS, from Business Intelligence platforms to Artificial Intelligence to identify ways to improve patient care while increasing clinic efficiency and revenue potential.



The Skylight Health approach will enable acquired clinics to take advantage of guidance from its centralized team of clinical and operational experts whose insights will be powered by this big data strategy.