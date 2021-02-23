 

Adaptive Biotechnologies Launches T-Detect COVID, First Clinical T-Cell Based Test for Patients to Confirm Recent or Prior COVID-19 Infection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021   

T-Detect is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)

Patients can conveniently opt to visit one of nearly 2,000 Labcorp sites or arrange for a mobile phlebotomy service at their home 

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced the launch of T-Detect COVID, the first clinical T-cell based test to confirm recent or prior COVID-19 infection. In real-world studies, this first-in-class test outperformed leading antibody tests.

Knowledge of prior COVID-19 infection is critically important for those who believe they may have been infected with the virus but have not been able to confirm a diagnosis. T-Detect is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

“The impact of COVID-19 has become its own public health crisis, with millions of people, like me, who are dealing with serious, long-term effects of this virus,” said Diana Berrent, founder, Survivor Corps, the largest grassroots movement in America dedicated to actively ending this pandemic. “A T-cell test is an important tool for people who want to know if they had COVID-19 and may help them to understand and address ongoing health issues. It is important for patients to participate in ongoing research so that in the future, the same test may help answer questions about immunity to and protection from the virus or to a vaccine.”

Patients can order T-Detect COVID online at www.t-detect.com by answering a few eligibility questions through a secure portal. A virtual provider will authorize a prescription and patients can have their blood drawn by a mobile phlebotomist at their home or they can visit one of nearly 2,000 Labcorp patient service centers. Patients will receive an email notification when their results are available, and they can view them via a secure portal.

“T-Detect COVID is the first T-cell test for patients and the first product resulting from Adaptive’s TCR-Antigen Map collaboration with Microsoft,” said Adaptive Biotechnologies Chief Executive Officer, Chad Robins. “By mapping the human immune response to COVID-19, we have developed a simple blood-based clinical test to help detect recent or prior infections from our T cells. This approach will be scaled for more accurate and early diagnosis of many infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders and cancer.” 

