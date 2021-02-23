Home Bistro, Inc. Adds “Hungry Fan” Celebrity Chef Daina Falk to its All-Star Line-Up

MIAMI BEACH, Fla, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: HBIS) (the “Company”), a provider of direct-to-consumer, ready-made, celebrity chef-inspired meals, today announced that it has partnered with celebrity chef Daina Falk, author of “The Hungry Fan’s Game Day Cookbook”, to create a line of home-delivered gourmet meals inspired by her passion for sports. The meals will be marketed exclusively at www.homebistro.com .

“Daina has focused her passion for cooking around ‘game day’, crowd-pleasing, tailgate food she experienced through her time spent at major sporting events and with professional athletes,” stated Home Bistro CEO, Zalmi Duchman. “Her fresh take on classic tailgate food, motivated by her passion for sports and influenced by the sports legends she’s met, adds a new dimension to the Home Bistro culinary experience.” Mr. Duchman continued, “The addition of Daina Falk to our celebrity chef team broadens Home Bistro’s offering of unique and delicious, fully-prepared, home-delivered meals, as we continue the development of the first direct-to-consumer platform dedicated to celebrity chefs’ inspired cuisine.”

Daina added, “I’m excited to evolve my Hungry Fan recipes to fully-cooked, home-delivered experiences to consumers. Partnering with Zalmi and Home Bistro is the perfect channel to introduce my take on crowd-pleasing classics and other delicious game day gastronomic favorites, which can be conveniently prepared within minutes and in the comfort of your home. We’re taking ‘homegating’ to the next level.”

The Company expects to launch the new line of Chef Daina’s “Hungry Fan” meals during the second quarter of 2021.

About Chef Daina Falk

Daina Falk grew up around professional athletes who were clients of her father, legendary sports agent David Falk. Daina created Hungry Fan, Fangating and other brands that marry sports and food for the ultimate fan experience. Her website, www.HungryFan.com , offers a range of sports- and food-related content and products to help sports fans entertain on game day. Daina also authored Amazon-bestselling “The Hungry Fan's Game Day Cookbook”, in which she presents more than 100 crowd-pleasing recipes to “Jazz up your tailgate and score points with any home game-watching guest”. The book features a number of recipes she collected from professional athletes and Olympians, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Boomer Esiason.