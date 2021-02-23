MedCerts Partners with Equus to Upskill Jobseekers Nationwide

Having helped over 25,000 students gain credentials for new careers since 2009, MedCerts provides resources for employers – with whom Equus has relationships in major metro areas across Louisiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia and California – to fill vacancies, host internships and externships, and coordinate informal opportunities for students to shadow industry professionals and gain hands-on volunteer experience.

MedCerts , a leader in online career certification training, is partnering with Equus Workforce Solutions , a comprehensive provider of workforce development services, to connect employers with healthcare and IT apprentices.

MedCerts and Equus are excited to offer training and registered apprenticeship opportunities in high demand occupations, with a goal to help 60 career seekers enroll in registered apprenticeship programs by September.

“This partnership is a perfect example of synergy,” said Sandy Mead, National Director of Workforce Development at MedCerts. “We give students the ability to reskill for critical industry positions, and Equus will help connect our students with the employers most in need of these skills.”

Acquired by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) in 2020, MedCerts engages students in online, hands-on career training courses in healthcare, medical, and IT fields to prepare for over twenty national certifications. More than 1,000 organizations have hired MedCerts students or offer training and employment opportunities for students and employees, including CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, and the American Red Cross.

“Equus is uniquely positioned to connect career seekers to training and employment opportunities. When students’ skills can be matched to strategic apprenticeships and employment opportunities, it creates a win-win scenario for all parties,” said Michelle Day, National Workforce Solutions Director at Equus. “We’re very excited to be working with MedCerts to help our business partners meet their skills needs and streamline the employment process.”

For more information about MedCerts or to apply, visit https://medcerts.com/.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride company – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 35 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 25,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts trained employees on staff. MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. in 2020. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About Equus Workforce Solutions

Equus Workforce Solutions, formerly ResCare Workforce Services, is the nation's leading and most comprehensive provider of workforce development services in North America. Our 50+ year legacy of experience encompasses the development, design, and delivery of demand-driven workforce solutions. A dedicated and passionate team of more than 2,500 workforce professionals put the industry's best practices to work across more than 350 North American locations, assisting over 1.6 million job seekers and thousands of employers annually. Equus Workforce Solutions is the largest for-profit workforce development company in the United States. For more information, visit https://equusworks.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005360/en/