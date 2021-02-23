 

TOMI Appoints Sales Vice Presidents for Its Commercial, Healthcare and Food Divisions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Appointments Expected to Strengthen Sales Organization and Drive growth

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology Platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), has announced the appointment of the new sales vice presidents: Gary Zamieroski as Vice President, Sales for the Commercial division, Patrick Griffin as Vice President, Sales for the Hospital-HealthCare division and Kim Larkin as Vice President, Sales of the Food Safety division.

Gary Zamieroski, Vice President Sales for the Commercial division, brings 35 years’ global executive leadership experience in sales, marketing, strategy, business development, government affairs and technology development in the aerospace, defense, energy, and high-tech industries with companies such as GE, Honeywell, Textron, and Airbus.

“I see clear growth potential for boosting TOMI’s sales in its commercial division https://tomimist.com/industries-divisions/commercial/ globally through coordinated sales and marketing and account-based marketing activities,” commented Mr. Zamieroski.

 Patrick Griffin joins TOMI as Vice President, Sales for Hospital-HealthCare; https://tomimist.com/industries-divisions/hospital-healthcare/, bringing over 25 years of experience in the Healthcare space including working for Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens Bayer and ThermoFisher Scientific. Some of the characteristics that have led to his success are his effective strategic vision, financial management and budgeting acumen, contract execution and team building capabilities. Throughout his career he has held positions of increasing responsibility and has built and led teams in sales, marketing, operations and training.
“This is an exciting time to join TOMI and I look forward to being part of an organization that provides cutting edge technology to help our customers in the healthcare industry keep patients and first-responders safe,” stated Mr. Griffin.

Kim Larkin , Vice President, Sales for the Food Safety division; https://tomimist.com/industries-divisions/food-safety/ joins TOMI, having spent the past few years with leading TIC (Testing, Inspection & Certification) companies. She also brings experience from her work with food safety diagnostic companies including 3M, NSF International and Intertek.  Her focus on food safety started over 20 years ago as a student at Colorado State University working in the Meat Science Microbiology lab, where she learned it takes an entire community working together globally to create a better and safer food supply.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TOMI Appoints Sales Vice Presidents for Its Commercial, Healthcare and Food Divisions Appointments Expected to Strengthen Sales Organization and Drive growth FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
Final Results and NAV Update
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
GCAC Announces $0.4m Deal with Europe’s Largest CBD Oil Producer
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin