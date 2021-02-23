TOMI Appoints Sales Vice Presidents for Its Commercial, Healthcare and Food Divisions

Gary Zamieroski, Vice President Sales for the Commercial division, brings 35 years’ global executive leadership experience in sales, marketing, strategy, business development, government affairs and technology development in the aerospace, defense, energy, and high-tech industries with companies such as GE, Honeywell, Textron, and Airbus.

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology Platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), has announced the appointment of the new sales vice presidents: Gary Zamieroski as Vice President, Sales for the Commercial division, Patrick Griffin as Vice President, Sales for the Hospital-HealthCare division and Kim Larkin as Vice President, Sales of the Food Safety division.

“I see clear growth potential for boosting TOMI’s sales in its commercial division https://tomimist.com/industries-divisions/commercial/ globally through coordinated sales and marketing and account-based marketing activities,” commented Mr. Zamieroski.

Patrick Griffin joins TOMI as Vice President, Sales for Hospital-HealthCare; https://tomimist.com/industries-divisions/hospital-healthcare/, bringing over 25 years of experience in the Healthcare space including working for Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens Bayer and ThermoFisher Scientific. Some of the characteristics that have led to his success are his effective strategic vision, financial management and budgeting acumen, contract execution and team building capabilities. Throughout his career he has held positions of increasing responsibility and has built and led teams in sales, marketing, operations and training.

“This is an exciting time to join TOMI and I look forward to being part of an organization that provides cutting edge technology to help our customers in the healthcare industry keep patients and first-responders safe,” stated Mr. Griffin.

Kim Larkin , Vice President, Sales for the Food Safety division; https://tomimist.com/industries-divisions/food-safety/ joins TOMI, having spent the past few years with leading TIC (Testing, Inspection & Certification) companies. She also brings experience from her work with food safety diagnostic companies including 3M, NSF International and Intertek. Her focus on food safety started over 20 years ago as a student at Colorado State University working in the Meat Science Microbiology lab, where she learned it takes an entire community working together globally to create a better and safer food supply.