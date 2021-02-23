Avid Names Adistec as Master Distributor to Expand the Reach of Its Video and Audio Business Throughout Latin America

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media technology provider Avid Technology, Inc . ( NASDAQ: AVID ) today announced the appointment of Adistec Corp. as sole master distributor of all Avid audio and video products to Avid’s reseller network throughout 17 Latin American countries. Establishing Adistec as a strategic partner, Avid will leverage Adistec’s localized expertise to accelerate its logistics, finance and other processes in the region to keep pace with demand for content creation and management tools and solutions in television, film, music, and education markets.

Headquartered in Miami, Adistec is a value-added distributor of datacenter, networking and security technologies, specializing in the discrete business and technology requirements that vary widely from country to country. Adistec complements its offerings with cloud services running in several proprietary datacenters, as well as extensive consulting and educational services. Many technology companies rely on Adistec to extend their products into Latin America, including several Fortune 1,000 brands in IT and networking. Avid is the inaugural partner for Adistec’s recently created media and entertainment practice.

“Avid and Adistec have begun a deep collaboration through a new distribution relationship that will be extremely important in augmenting Avid’s operations throughout Latin America and making marketing, selling and delivery of all of our products much easier and faster for our resellers,” said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer, Avid. Mr. Cordiner continued, “We believe our agreement will better position Avid for overall growth in the region and that Adistec’s additional expertise in driving sales of cloud workflows should help accelerate Avid’s subscription revenues. Additionally, by working directly with Adistec, our ecosystem of existing strategic channel partners will continue to bring substantial value to Avid’s media and entertainment customers throughout Latin America.”

“By matching Adistec’s business and technology capabilities with Avid’s core competencies, we’ll enhance the reach and performance everywhere in Latin America of the most celebrated media technology brand,” said Fabian Sperman, President, Adistec. “Adistec is proud to build our media and entertainment practice around Avid as our cornerstone. We anticipate adding to the success of Avid and its resellers in their core markets while ultimately helping them to expand into new markets for professional video and audio technologies.”

About Adistec

Adistec has become a leader in value-added distribution for Latin America and the Caribbean. Established in 2002, our organization delivers 100% IT solutions through channels. We are a team of professionals specialized in Datacenter and Security bringing a portfolio of leading brands in each of these areas to our business partners. We strengthen our partners' business through five business units: Distribution, Education, Professional Services, Cloud Solutions and Adistec Integrated Solutions.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNEWS, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, FastServe, and Maestro. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

