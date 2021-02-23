 

GSE to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational on February 24, 2021

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that support decarbonization of the power industry, today announced that Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Emmett Pepe, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational, to be held virtually on February 24, 2021. Below are the Company’s presentation details:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational | Virtual Conference
 Date: February 24, 2021
Presentation time: 11:40 a.m. ET
Presentation link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vl72KyAsQiOXTEk_iywJUA

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com



