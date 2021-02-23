 

HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results

23.02.2021, 15:02  |  51   |   |   

DRAPER, Utah., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the largest independent HSA custodian, today announced plans to release its fiscal year-end 2021 financial results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Monday, March 15, 2021. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans to host a conference call for investors on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review highlights from the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end results.

HealthEquity’s Fiscal Year-end 2021 Conference Call
Date:   March 15, 2021
Time:   4:30 pm Eastern Time / 2:30 pm Mountain Time
Dial-In:   1-844-791-6252 (US and Canada)
    1-661-378-9636 (International)
Conference ID:   8874995
Webcast:   ir.healthequity.com

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Wertpapier


