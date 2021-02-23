 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, announces that Netcoins exceeded CAD $100,000 in daily revenue on February 22, 2021.

The Netcoins revenue model is solely dependent on trading, where a percentage of every trade is booked as revenue, regardless of the price of the underlying crypto asset being traded. Highly volatile days for Bitcoin, and crypto assets, drive higher trading volumes and higher revenues even if the assets are trending downward.

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks, “We are excited to see Netcoins cross the daily $100k revenue mark for the first time. We have seen a steady increase in daily volume and revenue all year, but this is a great watermark to hit. Our daily verified customer onboarding has quadrupled since December, and our customers are trading in higher volumes. Our product continues to evolve and our customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive around product ease of use. We look forward to providing more updates to shareholders in the near future.”

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns
CEO
mark@biggdigitalassets.com
T:+1.844.515.2646

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

