 

World of Hyatt Provides Members More Rewarding Reasons to Break Away

World of Hyatt remains committed to caring for its members with more valuable experiences and rewarding offers that can help them break away through the joy of travel. Today, World of Hyatt announced the return of the Bonus Journeys global promotion, this time providing members the opportunity to accelerate point earnings and earn a free night.

Taking a break has never been more important as more people look for ways to care for their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing in these challenging times. More than six in 10 Americans agree they desperately need a vacation.* When members are ready to travel, World of Hyatt is ready to welcome them back – whether for a local getaway or luxurious stay to recenter; a new remote-work experience to break from routine; an adventurous trip to immerse in nature; or a restorative spa experience to relax and recharge.

“We’re hearing from members that they are feeling optimistic and hopeful about upcoming travel and many are planning trips,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “Bonus Journeys rewards our global members for prioritizing wellbeing by taking a well-deserved break, while making it easier to earn points to further inspire future travel and enjoy things like free nights, room upgrades, spa treatments, and dining.”

Break away with Bonus Journeys – Registration Now Live

World of Hyatt members can register now through May 15, 2021, to earn valuable rewards for qualifying nights from March 1 through June 15, 2021. Nights do not have to be consecutive and can include stays across 1,000+ locations worldwide:

  • All members can earn 2,000 Bonus Points every two qualifying nights during the Promotion Period at:
  • World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn 2,500 Bonus Points every two qualifying nights during the Promotion Period – which is an 500 extra Bonus Points!
  • Plus, all members can earn up to one Free Night award at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel after their first ten qualifying nights during the Promotion Period.

Bonus Points earned through this global promotion are on top of the five Base Points members already earn for every eligible $1 USD spent on qualifying nights and more. There is no maximum number of points members can earn during the Promotion Period, and members must register before their stay to qualify toward earning points and a free night.

