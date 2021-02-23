 

National Fuel Receives Approval to Commence Construction of FM100 Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 16:08  |  38   |   |   

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) (“National Fuel” or “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary, National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corp.”), received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to commence construction of its FM100 expansion and modernization project (“FM100 Project”). Supply Corp. expects to begin preliminary construction activities by early March and continues to target a late calendar 2021 in-service date.

“The FM100 project is yet another example of the value of National Fuel’s integrated, diversified business model, driving significant expected growth in our upstream and midstream businesses,” said David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel. “This approximately $280-million investment is expected to add $50 million of incremental annual revenue for our rate-regulated Pipeline & Storage business while facilitating access to premium east coast natural gas markets for our upstream business and substantial growth in our wholly-owned gathering business. Moreover, in line with our ongoing focus on greenhouse gas emissions, the Project includes commitments to install best-in-class emissions controls, including the use of vent gas recovery systems at two new compressor stations, which are expected to limit the carbon footprint from our growing operations.”

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com 

CONTACT: Analyst Contact: Kenneth Webster | 716-857-7067
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Fuel Receives Approval to Commence Construction of FM100 Project WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) (“National Fuel” or “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary, National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corp.”), received approval from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings