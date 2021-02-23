Ranpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, March 4, 2021 and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.

The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947572/E19999B34CD7E6ABFCC15CB8C3E17943. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (833) 579-0916 or (778) 560-2805 and use the Conference ID: 5561019.