Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports 2020 Results

AVERAGE MONTHLY CASH BURN During the fourth quarter of 2020, monthly cash burn at the Company’s hotels averaged in the range of its previous estimate of $5 to $8 million, with December running at approximately $9 million, due to typical winter seasonality and a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases and government restrictions.

Total monthly corporate cash burn in the fourth quarter of 2020 averaged in the range of its previous estimate, running at $16 to $21 million.

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY In December, the Company issued $500.0 million of convertible senior unsecured notes with a 1.75% coupon and reopened the securities in Q1 raising an additional $263.75 million. Proceeds from these offerings increased the Company’s liquidity and reduced near term outstanding debt.

On February 18, 2021, the Company and its lending partners agreed to amend its credit agreements to waive financial covenants until the first quarter of 2022 and provide substantially less restrictive covenants and increased investment flexibility through the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Currently, the Company has cash on hand of approximately $127 million and liquidity of approximately $770 million, which includes $643.2 million available on the Company’s $650.0 million revolving credit facility.

Net debt to depreciated book value at the end of Q4 2020 was 39%

Q1 2021 OUTLOOK Given the uncertainties related to the pandemic, its impact on travel, and variable and unpredictable government restrictions, the Company is unable to provide an outlook for 2021 at this time.

Based on our January preliminary results, and February’s results and trends, the Company anticipates Q1 2021 revenues will likely be roughly in-line with Q4 2020, with Same-Property Room Revenues currently estimated to decline 80% to 81% compared with Q1 2019.

"As we close what has been an unprecedented year, I am incredibly proud of our hotel team members and corporate employees in all that we accomplished throughout 2020. From the onset of COVID-19, we quickly rallied together to mitigate the pandemic's effects by successfully reducing costs and capitalizing on our strategic initiatives. Despite the challenging environment, we completed approximately $400 million of property dispositions at very attractive values. We successfully issued $750 million of highly attractive convertible notes, which significantly enhanced our liquidity, allowed us to pay down near-term debt maturities and provided for future debt to equity conversion at very favorable equity pricing. We also completed numerous transformative property renovations and redevelopments, including San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel, Chaminade Resort & Spa, Hotel Zena Washington DC, Le Parc Suite Hotel West Hollywood and Viceroy Washington DC. And in November, we launched Curator Hotel & Resort Collection with six industry-leading hotel operators as founding members. We believe that Curator will generate significant future value for our shareholders as we rapidly add new member hotels and increase the cost-saving offerings and benefits provided by Curator. 2020 marked the most challenging year for the hotel industry in decades, and the most challenging ever for Pebblebrook. However, our combined strategic actions and tireless hard work have set the foundation for 2021, which we expect to be a year of gradual recovery as leisure and business travel demand returns. We are cautiously optimistic that we will return to profitability in the second half of this year, and we feel confident we are in a great position for significant growth and investment opportunities in the years ahead." -Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights

Fourth Quarter Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in millions except per share and RevPAR data) Net income (loss) ($173.2) $19.6 ($392.6) $115.7 Same-Property Room Revenues(1) $48.0 $235.1 $279.8 $1,019.8 Same-Property Room Revenues growth rate (79.6%) (72.6%) Same-Property Total Revenues(1) $74.0 $353.2 $429.0 $1,490.5 Same-Property Total Revenues growth rate (79.1%) (71.2%) Same-Property Total Expenses(1) $93.9 $251.8 $468.4 $1,014.5 Same-Property Total Expense growth rate (62.7%) (53.8%) Same-Property EBITDA(1) ($19.9) $101.4 ($39.4) $476.0 Same-Property EBITDA growth rate (119.7%) (108.3%) Adjusted EBITDAre(1) ($27.9) $100.1 ($69.7) $478.7 Adjusted EBITDAre growth rate (127.8%) (114.6%) Adjusted FFO(1) ($65.4) $71.3 ($191.4) $344.1 Adjusted FFO per diluted share(1) ($0.50) $0.54 ($1.46) $2.63 Adjusted FFO per diluted share growth rate (192.6%) (155.5%)

“In response to the challenging operating environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we shifted quickly to protect the health and safety of our guests and team members by implementing new operating standards, cleaning protocols, and social distancing measures,” noted Mr. Bortz. “As vaccine distribution progresses, we expect that travel demand will steadily recover, led first by leisure travelers, then transient business travelers in the second half of 2021, and finally group will be the last to return, particularly large group meetings, late in 2021.”

The Company’s portfolio operating trends improved through October, driven by healthy leisure travel demand and some slow recovery in business travel. However, following October’s peak performance, fundamentals weakened due primarily to a surge in COVID-19 cases and increased government restrictions. During the fourth quarter, occupancy at our open hotels declined from 37.9 percent in October to 29.0 percent in November, to 19.8 percent in December. The Company’s open hotels generated ($5.9) million of Hotel EBITDA in the quarter. The Company’s resort portfolio, of which all 8 properties were open throughout the quarter, generated $7.3 million of Hotel EBITDA, with an occupancy of 39.6 percent and an ADR of $302.16, a rate that was 14.8 percent higher than last year’s fourth quarter.

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn

The Company estimates that its monthly cash burn for the fourth quarter averaged between approximately $16.0 to $21.0 million (excluding capital investments) based on the following:

Average hotel-level monthly cash burn of approximately $7.0 million, which was approximately $3.0 million in October, but increased to approximately $9.0 million in December, excluding one-time expenses;

Corporate-level monthly G&A cash burn of $2.0 million; and

Corporate finance-related monthly cash burn of $12.0 million, which includes interest payments on the Company’s outstanding debt as well as both common and preferred dividend payments.

However, the first quarter’s monthly cash burn is likely to be slightly higher than the fourth quarter. Thereafter, assuming progress on reducing the impact of the virus through mitigation measures and widespread vaccinations, monthly cash burn is expected to decline, and should be eliminated sometime mid-year, as the travel recovery takes hold as the year progresses, demand gradually improves, recently reopened hotel performance ramps up, and additional hotels reopen.

Capital Investments and Strategic Property Redevelopments

In the fourth quarter, the Company completed $14.6 million of capital investments throughout its portfolio. The Company completed $125.0 million of capital investments and projects in 2020, including the completion of major renovations and property improvements at Hotel Zena Washington DC (formerly Donovan Hotel), Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown, The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, Le Parc Suite Hotel, San Diego Mission Bay Resort (formerly Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa), Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel, Chaminade Resort & Spa, Viceroy Washington DC (formerly Mason & Rook Hotel) and The Marker Key West Harbor Resort.

In 2021, the Company intends to complete the following redevelopments:

L’Auberge Del Mar (estimated at $10.5 million), a major redevelopment, including guestrooms and a dramatic transformation and expansion of the luxury property’s public spaces, including indoor and outdoor event and meeting spaces, bars, the pool, and the creation of an outdoor restaurant with ocean views, and the addition of a coffee café, all of which are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021; and

Southernmost Beach Resort (estimated at $15.0 million), a comprehensive guestroom renovation including all case goods, soft goods, and bathrooms, including tub to shower conversions, targeted to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

If fundamentals strengthen, the Company will evaluate commencing additional previously planned major renovation and repositioning projects later in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $136.3 million of consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in addition to $603.2 million of additional undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility, for a total of $739.5 million of liquidity. The Company had $2.4 billion in consolidated unsecured debt at an effective weighted-average interest rate of 3.4 percent. Two billion dollars, or 84 percent of the Company's total outstanding debt, was at a weighted-average fixed interest rate of 3.6 percent, and $0.4 billion, or 16 percent, was at a weighted-average floating interest rate of 2.4 percent. Of the Company's outstanding debt, $1.8 billion was in the form of unsecured term loans, and $40.0 million was outstanding on its $650.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company has no loans maturing until 2022.

On December 15, 2020, the Company successfully executed a public offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured senior notes with a 6-year term, a 1.75% coupon and an equity conversion price up 35% (equivalent to $25.47/share). The Company also purchased a call spread option up 75% (equivalent to $33.02/share). Proceeds from this initial offering were used to reduce the Company’s outstanding debt and increase liquidity.

On February 9, 2021, the Company completed a public offering for $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its previously issued 1.75% convertible unsecured senior notes. The notes were sold at a 5.5% premium to par (gross proceeds of $263.75 million). Proceeds from this offering were used primarily to reduce the outstanding balance on the Company’s senior unsecured revolving credit facility and $177.0 million of its 2021 and 2022 debt maturities. The Company also purchased a call spread option equivalent to that of the initial offering.

On February 18, 2021, the Company amended the agreements governing its outstanding debt, including its $650.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility, $1.6 billion of unsecured term loans and working capital facilities, and $100.0 million unsecured private placement senior notes. The Company’s amended credit agreements and related documents waive all financial covenants through the end of 2021 and most financial covenants through the first quarter of 2022, and provide substantially less restrictive covenants through the end of the first quarter of 2023. The amendment also provides the Company with enhanced flexibility to complete property renovations, acquisitions, and other investments during the waiver period. Approximately $21.0 million of November 2021 debt maturities were also extended to November 2022.

Common and Preferred Dividends

On December 15, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on its common shares as well as a regular quarterly cash dividend for the following preferred shares of beneficial interest:

$0.40625 per 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share;

$0.39844 per 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share;

$0.39844 per 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share; and

$0.39375 per 6.30% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share.

Update on Strategic Dispositions

The Company completed a total of $387.0 million of sales in 2020 and an additional $12.0 million in January 2021. On March 6, 2020, the Company sold the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square for $331.0 million. On July 29, 2020, the Company sold Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection for $56.0 million. Finally, on January 25, 2021, the Company announced the monetization of rooftop wireless leases at 11 of its hotels for $12.0 million of net proceeds.

On February 3, 2021, the Company announced that it had executed a contract to sell the Sir Francis Drake, which the Company expects will generate approximately $157.6 million of proceeds. The sale is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021.

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

On November 17, 2020, the Company and six industry-leading hotel operators jointly announced the launch of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Curator's distinct owner-centric platform offers an alternative for independent lifestyle hotels looking to strengthen their performance, providing them with best-in-class agreements, services and technology, while allowing them to retain their unique identities.

2021 Outlook

The Company continues to be unable to provide a full-year outlook for 2021 due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It intends to issue new guidance when it has more clarity on government restrictions, advances in health solutions, the economy, travel demand, and more predictable overall operating fundamentals and trends.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per-share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Assets: Investment in hotel properties, net $ 5,882,022 $ 6,332,587 Cash and cash equivalents 124,274 30,098 Restricted cash 12,026 26,777 Hotel receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $183 and $738, respectively) 10,225 49,619 Prepaid expenses and other assets 47,819 59,474 Total assets $ 6,076,366 $ 6,498,555 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Unsecured revolving credit facilities $ 40,000 $ 165,000 Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 1,766,545 1,964,657 Senior convertible notes, net of unamortized debt discount and deferred financing costs 374,333 - Senior unsecured notes, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 99,593 99,563 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 226,446 260,166 Lease liabilities - operating leases 255,106 256,271 Deferred revenues 36,057 57,704 Accrued interest 4,653 4,694 Distribution payable 9,307 58,564 Total liabilities 2,812,040 2,866,619 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value (liquidation preference $510,000 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019), 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 204 204 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 130,673,300 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 130,484,956 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 1,307 1,305 Additional paid-in capital 4,169,870 4,069,410 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (60,071 ) (24,715 ) Distributions in excess of retained earnings (853,973 ) (424,996 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,257,337 3,621,208 Non-controlling interests 6,989 10,728 Total equity 3,264,326 3,631,936 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,076,366 $ 6,498,555

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per-share data) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues: Room $ 48,160 $ 252,048 $ 287,439 $ 1,103,947 Food and beverage 13,257 95,781 95,892 370,584 Other operating 12,792 31,580 59,557 137,682 Total revenues $ 74,209 $ 379,409 $ 442,888 $ 1,612,213 Expenses: Hotel operating expenses: Room $ 16,381 $ 66,148 $ 91,771 $ 275,855 Food and beverage 11,554 65,297 77,698 260,278 Other direct and indirect 38,501 107,418 209,957 438,035 Total hotel operating expenses 66,436 238,863 379,426 974,168 Depreciation and amortization 56,516 57,504 224,560 234,880 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes, property insurance, and ground rent 29,160 31,004 114,333 125,013 General and administrative 6,899 8,294 45,158 34,047 Transaction costs 70 1,103 10,544 8,679 Impairment loss 53,986 - 74,556 - (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties - (2,819 ) (117,401 ) (2,819 ) (Gain) loss and other operating expenses 668 2,684 4,421 8,903 Total operating expenses 213,735 336,633 735,597 1,382,871 Operating income (loss) (139,526 ) 42,776 (292,709 ) 229,342 Interest expense (28,902 ) (23,962 ) (104,098 ) (108,474 ) Other 75 6 517 29 Income (loss) before income taxes (168,353 ) 18,820 (396,290 ) 120,897 Income tax (expense) benefit (4,834 ) 752 3,697 (5,172 ) Net income (loss) (173,187 ) 19,572 (392,593 ) 115,725 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (329 ) 29 (864 ) 283 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (172,858 ) 19,543 (391,729 ) 115,442 Distributions to preferred shareholders (8,139 ) (8,139 ) (32,556 ) (32,556 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (180,997 ) $ 11,404 $ (424,285 ) $ 82,886 Net income (loss) per share available to common shareholders, basic $ (1.39 ) $ 0.08 $ (3.25 ) $ 0.63 Net income (loss) per share available to common shareholders, diluted $ (1.39 ) $ 0.08 $ (3.25 ) $ 0.63 Weighted-average number of common shares, basic 130,673,300 130,484,956 130,610,015 130,471,670 Weighted-average number of common shares, diluted 130,673,300 130,669,494 130,610,015 130,718,306

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Adjusted FFO ($ in thousands, except share and per-share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (173,187 ) $ 19,572 $ (392,593 ) $ 115,725 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 56,408 57,396 224,124 234,591 (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties - (2,819 ) (117,401 ) (2,819 ) Impairment loss 53,986 - 74,556 - FFO $ (62,793 ) $ 74,149 $ (211,314 ) $ 347,497 Distribution to preferred shareholders (8,139 ) (8,139 ) (32,556 ) (32,556 ) FFO available to common share and unit holders $ (70,932 ) $ 66,010 $ (243,870 ) $ 314,941 Transaction costs 70 1,103 10,544 8,679 Non-cash ground rent 910 701 3,730 3,975 Management/franchise contract transition costs 196 1,143 814 5,927 Interest expense adjustment for acquired liabilities 1,205 213 1,981 902 Finance lease adjustment 808 1,000 3,213 3,193 Non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles 607 (290 ) (322 ) (1,340 ) Gain on insurance settlement - - - (672 ) Business interruption proceeds - - - 672 Non-cash interest expense 1,380 1,379 5,502 6,140 One-time operation suspension expenses (707 ) - 9,997 - Non-cash canceled share-based compensation - - 16,001 - Early extinguishment of debt 1,024 - 1,024 1,698 Adjusted FFO available to common share and unit holders $ (65,439 ) $ 71,259 $ (191,386 ) $ 344,115 FFO per common share - basic $ (0.54 ) $ 0.50 $ (1.86 ) $ 2.41 FFO per common share - diluted $ (0.54 ) $ 0.50 $ (1.86 ) $ 2.40 Adjusted FFO per common share - basic $ (0.50 ) $ 0.54 $ (1.46 ) $ 2.63 Adjusted FFO per common share - diluted $ (0.50 ) $ 0.54 $ (1.46 ) $ 2.63 Weighted-average number of basic common shares and units 130,934,016 130,854,912 130,870,731 130,841,626 Weighted-average number of fully diluted common shares and units 130,934,016 131,039,450 130,870,731 131,088,262

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (173,187 ) $ 19,572 $ (392,593 ) $ 115,725 Adjustments: Interest expense 28,902 23,962 104,098 108,474 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,834 (752 ) (3,697 ) 5,172 Depreciation and amortization 56,516 57,504 224,560 234,880 EBITDA $ (82,935 ) $ 100,286 $ (67,632 ) $ 464,251 (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties - (2,819 ) (117,401 ) (2,819 ) Impairment loss 53,986 - 74,556 - EBITDAre $ (28,949 ) $ 97,467 $ (110,477 ) $ 461,432 Transaction costs 70 1,103 10,544 8,679 Non-cash ground rent 910 701 3,730 3,975 Management/franchise contract transition costs 196 1,143 814 5,927 Non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles 607 (290 ) (322 ) (1,340 ) Gain on insurance settlement - - - (672 ) Business interruption proceeds - - - 672 One-time operation suspension expenses (707 ) - 9,997 - Non-cash canceled share-based compensation - - 16,001 - Adjusted EBITDAre $ (27,873 ) $ 100,124 $ (69,713 ) $ 478,673

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Strategic Disposition Program Summary (Unaudited) Date of disposition Sales price ($ in millions) EBITDA multiple Net operating capitalization rate Sales price per key ($ in thousands) Hotel dispositions: Park Central San Francisco and Park Central New York / WestHouse New York 11/30/2018 $ 715.0 16.5x 5.1 % $ 443 Gild Hall, New York 11/30/2018 38.8 15.8x 5.3 % 298 Embassy Suites Philadelphia Center City 11/30/2018 67.0 11.0x 8.1 % 233 The Grand Hotel Minneapolis 12/4/2018 30.0 8.5x 10.4 % 214 The Liaison Capitol Hill 2/14/2019 111.0 16.9x 4.9 % 324 Hotel Palomar Washington, DC 2/22/2019 141.5 14.9x 5.9 % 422 Onyx Hotel 5/29/2019 58.3 15.3x 5.9 % 521 Hotel Amarano Burbank 7/16/2019 72.9 15.8x 5.7 % 552 Rouge Hotel 9/12/2019 42.0 17.4x 5.0 % 307 Hotel Madera 9/26/2019 23.3 14.3x 5.7 % 284 Topaz Hotel 11/22/2019 33.1 19.5x 4.4 % 334 InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta / Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square 3/6/2020 331.0 14.2x 6.1 % 502 Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection 7/29/2020 56.0 8.1x 11.1 % 448 Total / Average $ 1,720 14.8x 5.82 % $ 410

The EBITDA multiple and net operating capitalization rate are based on the applicable hotel's estimated trailing twelve-month operating performance for 2018. The net operating income capitalization rate is based on an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues. The EBITDA Multiple and net operating capitalization rate for Hotel Amarano Burbank reflect an estimated adjustment for the annualized impact of real estate taxes for California's Proposition 13 because the Company believes the adjusted hotel results for this period provide investors and analysts with an understanding of the hotel-level operating performance.

These hotel results for the respective periods may include information reflecting operational performance prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. Any differences are a result of rounding.

The information above has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Same-Property Statistical Data (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Same-Property Occupancy 20.5% 79.4% 25.0% 82.3% Increase/(Decrease) (74.2%) (69.6%) Same-Property ADR $195.34 $247.02 $232.61 $258.10 Increase/(Decrease) (20.9%) (9.9%) Same-Property RevPAR $40.01 $196.01 $58.13 $212.51 Increase/(Decrease) (79.6%) (72.6%) Same-Property Total RevPAR $61.64 $294.53 $89.14 $310.62 Increase/(Decrease) (79.1%) (71.3%)

While the operations of many of the Company's hotels were temporarily suspended beginning in March 2020, this schedule of hotel results for the three months ended December 31 includes information from all of the hotels the Company owned as of December 31, 2020 but excludes Hotel Zena Washington DC, formerly known as Donovan Hotel, for Q4 in both 2020 and 2019 because it was closed during the fourth quarter of 2019 for renovation. This schedule of hotel results for the year ended December 31 includes information from all of the hotels the Company owned as of December 31, 2020 but excludes Hotel Zena Washington DC, formerly known as Donovan Hotel, for Q1, Q2 and Q4 in both 2020 and 2019 because it was closed during the first and second quarters of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 for renovation and also excludes Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection for Q3 and Q4 in both 2020 and 2019 due to its sale in the third quarter of 2020.

Any differences are a result of rounding.

The information above has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Same-Property Statistical Data - by Market (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2020 Same-Property RevPAR variance to prior-year period: Southern Florida (28.5%) (35.5%) San Diego (64.8%) (60.0%) Boston (73.6%) (76.5%) Portland (79.5%) (75.3%) Other (80.9%) (75.1%) Los Angeles (82.3%) (73.0%) Washington DC (92.5%) (84.1%) Seattle (94.2%) (85.7%) Chicago (98.1%) (88.0%) San Francisco (98.3%) (80.5%) East Coast (68.0%) (69.2%) West Coast (84.2%) (73.1%)

Notes:

While the operations of many of the Company's hotels were temporarily suspended beginning in March 2020, this schedule of hotel results for the three months ended December 31 includes information from all of the hotels the Company owned as of December 31, 2020 but excludes Hotel Zena Washington DC, formerly known as Donovan Hotel, for Q4 in both 2020 and 2019 because it was closed during the fourth quarter of 2019 for renovation. This schedule of hotel results for the year ended December 31 includes information from all of the hotels the Company owned as of December 31, 2020 but excludes Hotel Zena Washington DC, formerly known as Donovan Hotel, for Q1, Q2 and Q4 in both 2020 and 2019 because it was closed during the first and second quarters of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 for renovation and also excludes Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection for Q3 and Q4 in both 2020 and 2019 due to its sale in the third quarter of 2020.

"Other" includes Nashville, TN; New York City, NY; Philadelphia, PA; and Santa Cruz, CA.

Any differences are a result of rounding.

The information above has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Hotel Operational Data Schedule of Same-Property Results ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Same-Property Revenues: Room $ 48,022 $ 235,083 $ 279,768 $ 1,019,751 Food and beverage 13,225 87,751 90,425 339,391 Other 12,727 30,399 58,834 131,367 Total hotel revenues 73,974 353,233 429,027 1,490,509 Same-Property Expenses: Room $ 16,204 $ 62,084 $ 89,157 $ 254,233 Food and beverage 11,488 60,416 74,464 239,598 Other direct 2,696 5,682 11,670 23,510 General and administrative 9,177 28,089 54,495 114,354 Information and telecommunication systems 3,229 5,340 14,810 21,151 Sales and marketing 7,799 27,046 45,182 110,247 Management fees 1,853 10,908 10,645 45,069 Property operations and maintenance 6,845 11,846 29,582 47,531 Energy and utilities 5,516 8,349 23,389 34,694 Property taxes 18,882 19,200 76,235 74,921 Other fixed expenses 10,227 12,827 38,773 49,227 Total hotel expenses 93,916 251,787 468,402 1,014,535 Same-Property EBITDA $ (19,942 ) $ 101,446 $ (39,375 ) $ 475,974 Same-Property EBITDA Margin (27.0 %) 28.7 % (9.2 %) 31.9 %

Notes:

While the operations of many of the Company's hotels were temporarily suspended beginning in March 2020, this schedule of hotel results for the three months ended December 31 includes information from all of the hotels the Company owned as of December 31, 2020 but excludes Hotel Zena Washington DC, formerly known as Donovan Hotel, for Q4 in both 2020 and 2019 because it was closed during the fourth quarter of 2019 for renovation. This schedule of hotel results for the year ended December 31 includes information from all of the hotels the Company owned as of December 31, 2020 but excludes Hotel Zena Washington DC, formerly known as Donovan Hotel, for Q1, Q2 and Q4 in both 2020 and 2019 because it was closed during the first and second quarters of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 for renovation and also excludes Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection for Q3 and Q4 in both 2020 and 2019 due to its sale in the third quarter of 2020.

Any differences are a result of rounding.

The information above has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Historical Operating Data ($ in millions except ADR and RevPAR data) (Unaudited) Historical Operating Data: First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Occupancy 75% 87% 87% 79% 82% ADR $251 $268 $263 $247 $258 RevPAR $189 $233 $230 $194 $211 Hotel Revenues $331.5 $406.0 $398.5 $355.0 $1,491.0 Hotel EBITDA $90.0 $147.1 $137.0 $102.0 $476.0 Hotel EBITDA Margin 27.2% 36.2% 34.4% 28.7% 31.9% First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Occupancy 56% 3% 20% 20% 25% ADR $250 $266 $216 $195 $232 RevPAR $139 $9 $42 $40 $57 Hotel Revenues $252.8 $22.3 $77.0 $74.2 $426.2 Hotel EBITDA $39.0 ($40.6) ($19.3) ($20.5) ($41.3) Hotel EBITDA Margin 15.4% (182.2%) (25.1%) (27.7%) (9.7%)

Notes:

These historical hotel operating results include information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of December 31, 2020 as if they were owned as of January 1, 2019. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses. Any differences are a result of rounding.

The information above has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Historical Hotel Same-Property Hotel EBITDA by Property (Hotel EBITDA $ in millions, Hotel EBITDA per key $ in thousands) (Unaudited) Hotel EBITDA 2020 Hotel EBITDA per Key Portfolio / Hotel 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Urban Lifestyle Urban Iconic The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston $6.1 $9.6 $13.3 $15.8 $17.2 $18.2 $18.5 $19.0 $21.4 $21.2 $0.3 $1.0 The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland 6.2 8.0 8.9 10.8 12.8 15.2 15.6 15.8 15.6 13.0 (0.6) (1.8) Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection 1.9 2.1 1.8 3.1 3.4 3.6 3.9 4.0 4.5 4.1 (0.3) (1.9) Sir Francis Drake 3.4 5.0 8.4 10.1 15.0 16.4 17.3 15.8 12.1 13.4 (1.2) (2.9) Argonaut Hotel 5.2 6.5 8.5 10.2 11.8 13.0 13.0 11.7 12.9 14.6 (1.5) (6.0) The Heathman Hotel 1.5 1.6 1.9 2.4 3.0 5.7 4.4 4.3 3.4 4.2 (0.9) (6.0) Hotel Spero 0.4 1.9 3.5 4.4 6.3 6.2 6.5 5.7 6.6 7.8 (1.5) (6.4) Hotel Monaco Washington DC 5.5 6.9 7.6 7.9 7.9 8.1 8.1 9.9 8.6 7.9 (1.4) (7.6) Mondrian Los Angeles 7.9 8.9 7.4 8.2 11.0 12.2 12.6 11.8 8.6 7.6 (2.0) (8.5) Hotel Monaco Seattle 2.2 2.9 3.4 5.2 6.2 6.7 6.1 6.1 6.4 5.6 (1.7) (9.0) Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel 3.0 5.8 6.9 7.6 8.2 8.4 7.8 7.0 6.6 6.2 (2.9) (17.2) Hotel Vitale 4.0 6.0 7.4 7.3 8.6 11.0 10.3 9.8 8.0 7.5 (4.0) (20.0) Urban Iconic total $47.3 $65.2 $79.0 $93.0 $111.4 $124.7 $124.1 $120.9 $114.7 $113.1 ($17.7) ($6.3) Urban Contemporary Montrose West Hollywood $3.9 $4.3 $4.2 $5.5 $5.9 $5.9 $6.5 $5.9 $3.9 $4.7 $0.3 $2.3 Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square 3.9 5.3 7.4 8.3 9.3 8.8 9.4 7.7 9.5 10.4 0.2 1.1 Grafton on Sunset 1.9 2.2 2.2 2.0 1.5 0.9 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 0.0 0.0 The Marker San Francisco 3.3 5.3 5.7 6.9 7.7 7.6 5.9 6.8 7.5 7.7 (0.1) (0.5) Le Parc Suite Hotel 4.2 4.5 4.7 5.3 5.6 6.1 7.0 6.1 6.1 5.8 (0.1) (0.6) Solamar Hotel 5.2 6.3 6.5 6.3 6.5 7.4 7.7 7.3 7.3 7.0 (0.4) (1.7) Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel 1.0 3.4 3.8 4.1 4.8 4.8 5.2 4.4 3.1 3.7 (0.2) (1.7) Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco 2.7 4.0 3.7 4.9 5.8 6.1 5.6 3.9 4.3 5.6 (0.3) (2.3) Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica 5.3 6.8 6.9 8.0 9.9 11.7 13.8 13.4 12.7 11.2 (0.8) (2.6) George Hotel 4.2 4.6 4.1 4.1 4.3 5.2 5.7 6.3 5.7 5.3 (0.5) (3.6) Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection 5.5 5.3 7.3 8.4 8.5 10.4 12.4 12.3 12.6 12.2 (1.4) (4.0) Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square 4.3 6.0 6.7 6.5 7.4 8.6 9.2 8.6 8.3 8.0 (1.5) (4.9) W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills 5.6 6.9 8.0 8.7 8.9 9.5 12.3 11.5 10.2 8.4 (2.0) (6.7) Hotel Vintage Portland 1.3 1.9 1.8 2.7 3.4 3.1 4.2 4.1 3.1 2.8 (0.9) (7.7) W Boston 3.8 4.4 5.8 6.2 8.1 9.6 9.3 9.2 7.9 8.1 (2.6) (10.9) Hotel Vintage Seattle 1.8 2.2 2.4 2.7 2.6 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.0 (1.5) (12.0) Viceroy Washington DC 3.3 3.6 3.4 3.2 3.2 3.0 3.6 5.8 5.5 4.9 (2.3) (12.9) Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills 2.3 2.9 3.9 3.8 4.5 4.2 6.2 4.0 7.4 5.7 (4.2) (15.9) Revere Hotel Boston Common 3.3 6.1 5.7 9.2 11.7 13.3 12.2 12.6 12.4 11.8 (6.1) (17.1) The Roger New York 6.2 6.4 5.0 7.5 8.2 7.3 5.8 5.7 5.3 4.1 (4.5) (23.2) Urban Contemporary total $73.0 $92.4 $99.2 $114.3 $127.8 $137.0 $148.2 $141.9 $139.1 $133.2 ($28.9) ($7.0) "Unofficial Z Collection" Hotel Zetta San Francisco N/A N/A N/A $2.8 $5.4 $6.2 $5.6 $5.5 $6.0 $6.0 ($0.3) ($2.6) Hotel Zephyr Fisherman's Wharf 7.3 8.7 11.2 12.1 12.1 12.6 16.2 13.1 13.7 16.8 (1.1) (3.0) The Hotel Zags 2.7 3.3 3.9 4.5 5.6 6.5 6.7 5.4 3.8 3.3 (1.0) (5.7) Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco N/A 2.3 2.7 3.4 4.0 4.0 3.3 6.3 7.5 7.7 (1.2) (6.1) Hotel Zoe Fisherman's Wharf N/A N/A 5.2 6.6 7.9 8.2 7.8 3.6 7.7 8.9 (1.5) (6.8) Hotel Zena Washington DC 4.0 4.6 3.8 4.3 5.2 5.8 6.1 6.4 5.1 3.8 (2.3) (12.0) Hotel Zelos San Francisco 1.3 3.0 3.8 4.6 6.2 7.3 5.9 7.2 6.9 8.4 (2.5) (12.4) "Unofficial Z Collection" total $15.3 $21.9 $30.6 $38.3 $46.4 $50.6 $51.6 $47.5 $50.7 $54.9 ($9.9) ($6.8) Urban Lifestyle total $135.6 $179.5 $208.8 $245.6 $285.6 $312.3 $323.9 $310.3 $304.5 $301.2 ($56.5) ($6.7) Urban Major Brand Embassy Suites San Diego Bay - Downtown $7.6 $8.2 $8.8 $8.9 $9.5 $11.3 $11.3 $11.1 $11.7 $10.4 ($0.2) ($0.6) Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter 7.6 8.5 8.8 8.9 9.5 10.5 10.9 11.1 11.6 10.5 (0.4) (1.4) The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter 8.4 8.2 9.7 11.2 12.7 14.6 16.9 16.0 14.4 14.2 (1.3) (2.9) The Westin Copley Place, Boston 21.3 23.5 24.4 25.8 28.7 32.7 33.3 31.5 28.5 32.9 (4.4) (5.5) Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor 6.2 6.7 7.3 7.7 9.3 11.1 10.8 10.8 10.7 10.1 (2.2) (8.1) The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago 14.7 15.8 16.7 16.0 18.0 19.4 17.9 13.1 12.0 9.9 (9.5) (12.6) Urban Major Brand total $65.8 $70.9 $75.7 $78.5 $87.7 $99.6 $101.1 $93.6 $88.9 $88.0 ($18.0) ($6.2) Unique Lifestyle Resorts LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club $5.7 $7.6 $8.7 $10.7 $12.4 $15.7 $16.2 $11.8 $16.5 $17.7 $14.0 $74.1 Southernmost Beach Resort 9.0 10.4 10.8 14.1 17.6 19.9 21.1 17.9 19.3 20.3 12.7 48.5 The Marker Key West Harbor Resort N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 4.8 5.8 4.6 5.6 6.0 3.1 32.3 L'Auberge Del Mar 4.6 5.4 5.6 7.7 8.1 9.9 9.3 9.4 9.5 7.3 2.7 22.3 Paradise Point Resort & Spa 8.3 11.8 13.7 14.8 16.1 16.7 14.7 16.8 17.5 15.3 4.6 10.0 Skamania Lodge 4.4 4.8 5.2 6.0 6.8 7.7 8.1 9.0 9.5 10.3 1.2 4.6 Chaminade Resort & Spa 3.3 3.6 3.7 4.3 4.7 5.0 4.8 5.2 5.4 4.4 (1.1) (7.1) San Diego Mission Bay Resort 4.4 4.7 5.2 5.5 7.0 7.9 8.3 8.8 8.1 5.5 (4.2) (11.8) Unique Lifestyle Resorts total $39.7 $48.3 $52.9 $63.1 $72.7 $87.6 $88.3 $83.5 $91.4 $86.8 $33.0 $17.3 Total Hotel EBITDA $241.1 $298.7 $337.4 $387.2 $446.0 $499.5 $513.3 $487.4 $484.8 $476.0 ($41.5) ($3.1)

Notes:

These historical Same-Property Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 23, 2021. These historical operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.

The parking garage at Revere Hotel Boston Common was sold on June 23, 2017. The historical results for Revere Hotel Boston Common have been adjusted to reflect the estimated impact of excluding the parking-related income.

Border indicates Hotel EBITDA for the year in which the hotel was acquired by the Company. The information above has not been audited and is presented only for comparison purposes. Any differences are a result of rounding.

