Arlo Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $114.8 million, a decrease of 6.2% year over year.

Fourth quarter GAAP gross profit of $24.5 million, an increase of 79.0% year over year; non-GAAP gross profit of $25.7 million, an increase of 73.0% year over year.

Fourth quarter GAAP gross margin of 21.4%; non-GAAP gross margin of 22.4%.

Fourth quarter GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.19); non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.08).

2020 revenue of $357.2 million, a decrease of 3.5% compared to prior year.

2020 GAAP gross profit of $55.4 million, an increase of 54.7% compared to prior year; non-GAAP gross profit of $59.7 million, an increase of 51.5% compared to prior year.

2020 GAAP gross margin of 15.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 16.7%.

2020 GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(1.30); non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.82).

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $206.1 million and no debt at the end of Q4.

"2020 was an unprecedented year and I am exceedingly proud of our team’s perseverance and determination in the face of the ongoing pandemic. In Q4, revenue grew 4.2% sequentially to $114.8 million to come in at the top end of our guidance. The strength of our new business model, a free, 90-day trial of Arlo Smart, continues to accelerate the momentum of our paid account growth and the fourth quarter was another great example. We closed out the year with an 89.1% year over year paid account growth and saw service gross margin improve 10 percentage points year over year. Our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency drove a significant year over year decrease in operating expenses and led us to solidly outperform the high end of our guidance for EPS. We also kept our focus on robust innovation and launched two new products in the fourth quarter,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies. “In 2020 we laid a solid foundation to become a more profitable and predictable business with strong progress with our Verisure partnership and by refreshing our entire product line up to drive paid account growth with our new business model. Looking forward, we expect to roughly triple our paid account additions in 2021 and reach one million paid accounts by this time next year. We believe Arlo is on solid financial and operational footing and look forward to continuing our execution in 2021."

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue $ 114,836 $ 110,236 $ 122,413 $ 357,154 $ 370,007 GAAP Gross Margin 21.4 % 19.4 % 11.2 % 15.5 % 9.7 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 22.4 % 20.6 % 12.2 % 16.7 % 10.6 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.26 $ (1.30 ) $ (1.14 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share (1) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.42 )

_________________________ (1) Reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis are provided at the end of this press release.

Business Highlights

Full year service revenue of $72.3 million, for growth of 54.6% year over year.

Service revenue of $21.6 million for Q4, for growth of 72.1% year over year.

Added a record 79,000 paid accounts in Q4, a sequential increase of 22.2% over Q3, and a year over year increase of 89.1%.

Announced the all new Arlo Touchless Video Doorbell, which builds on the award-winning features of the Video Doorbell. Utilizing our precise Proximity Sensing Technology, the Touchless Video Doorbell can automatically detect a visitor’s approach and “press” the doorbell, alerting both homeowner and visitor without the need for physical contact with the device. The Touchless Video Doorbell also includes a three-month subscription to Arlo Smart.

Expanded the Arlo Essential product family with the addition of the Essential Indoor Camera, which sports all of the Essential’s great features while incorporating new design elements for optimal indoor use. The Essential Indoor Camera features a stand mount and a power cord for easy and flexible indoor placement, along with a built-in motorized shutter to quickly and easily turn the camera on and off. This Essential Indoor Camera also includes a three-month subscription to Arlo Smart.

Partnered with Calix and its broad network of Communications Service Providers to seamlessly offer Arlo products and services as part of a homeowner’s overall managed WiFi experience.

The newly announced Essential Indoor Camera and Touchless Video Doorbell were named CES 2021 Innovation Award Honorees, making this the third consecutive year of recognition for Arlo products by the Consumer Technology Association.

First Quarter 2021 Business Outlook (2)

Revenue of $70.0 million to $80.0 million.

GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.35) to $(0.29), and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.23) to $(0.17).

A reconciliation of our business outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

Three Months Ending March 28, 2021 Revenue Net Loss per Diluted Share (in millions, except per share data) GAAP $70.0 - $80.0 $(0.35) - $(0.29) Estimated adjustments for (2): Stock-based compensation expense — 0.12 Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments — — Non-GAAP $70.0 - $80.0 $(0.23) - $(0.17)

_________________________ (2) Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; discrete tax benefits or detriments relating to tax windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards; and any additional impacts relating to the implementation of U.S. tax reform. New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future results.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands, except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,127 $ 236,680 Short-term investments (amortized cost of $19,996 and $19,967) 19,997 19,990 Accounts receivable, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $519 and $609) 77,643 127,317 Inventories 64,705 68,624 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,076 16,958 Total current assets 356,548 469,569 Property and equipment, net 15,821 21,352 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 23,998 31,300 Intangibles, net — 1,306 Goodwill 11,038 11,038 Restricted cash 4,164 4,139 Other non-current assets 2,399 4,008 Total assets $ 413,968 $ 542,712 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 62,171 $ 111,650 Deferred revenue 53,142 50,362 Accrued liabilities 121,766 127,400 Income tax payable 267 4,489 Total current liabilities 237,346 293,901 Non-current deferred revenue 16,563 15,736 Non-current operating lease liabilities 25,029 29,001 Non-current income taxes payable 104 92 Other non-current liabilities 1,159 606 Total liabilities 280,201 339,336 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock: : $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 79,336,242 at December 31, 2020 and 75,785,952 at December 31, 2019 79 76 Additional paid-in capital 366,455 334,821 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3 (2 ) Accumulated deficit (232,770 ) (131,519 ) Total stockholders’ equity 133,767 203,376 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 413,968 $ 542,712

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue: Products $ 93,271 $ 91,271 $ 109,883 $ 284,868 $ 323,242 Services 21,565 18,965 12,530 72,286 46,765 Total revenue 114,836 110,236 122,413 357,154 370,007 Cost of revenue: Products 81,424 79,107 100,470 263,905 307,348 Services 8,874 9,720 8,237 37,860 26,855 Total cost of revenue 90,298 88,827 108,707 301,765 334,203 Gross profit 24,538 21,409 13,706 55,389 35,804 Gross margin 21.4 % 19.4 % 11.2 % 15.5 % 9.7 % Operating expenses: Research and development 15,266 15,436 16,928 60,137 69,384 Sales and marketing 13,593 12,720 14,596 49,064 56,985 General and administrative 11,338 11,137 15,112 51,096 47,624 Separation expense 10 77 153 248 1,913 Gain on sale of business — — (54,881 ) (292 ) (54,881 ) Total operating expenses 40,207 39,370 (8,092 ) 160,253 121,025 Income (loss) from operations (15,669 ) (17,961 ) 21,798 (104,864 ) (85,221 ) Operating margin (13.6 )% (16.3 )% 17.8 % (29.4 )% (23.0 )% Interest income 42 74 567 802 2,737 Other income (expense), net 599 543 775 3,436 913 Income (loss) before income taxes (15,028 ) (17,344 ) 23,140 (100,626 ) (81,571 ) Provision for income taxes 182 115 3,525 625 4,380 Net income (loss) $ (15,210 ) $ (17,459 ) $ 19,615 $ (101,251 ) $ (85,951 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.26 $ (1.30 ) $ (1.14 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.26 $ (1.30 ) $ (1.14 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 79,164 78,662 75,805 78,084 75,074 Diluted 79,164 78,662 76,090 78,084 75,074

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (101,251 ) $ (85,951 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,206 10,681 Stock-based compensation expense 35,247 22,894 Allowance for (release of) credit losses and inventory reserves 964 (2,921 ) Gain on sale of business (292 ) (54,881 ) Deferred income taxes 50 (210 ) Premium amortization (discount accretion) on investments, net 54 (461 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 49,765 38,247 Inventories 2,862 53,604 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,441 11,525 Accounts payable (49,282 ) 28,791 Deferred revenue 3,607 22,567 Accrued and other liabilities (8,901 ) (34,714 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (46,530 ) 9,171 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,892 ) (6,664 ) Proceeds from sale of business — 52,694 Purchases of short-term investments (50,083 ) (29,768 ) Maturities of short-term investments 50,000 60,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,975 ) 76,262 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee benefit plans 4,755 1,837 Restricted stock unit withholdings (4,778 ) (1,875 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23 ) (38 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (50,528 ) 85,395 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 240,819 155,424 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 190,291 $ 240,819 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 564 $ 1,086 De-recognition of build-to-suit assets and liabilities $ — $ (21,610 ) Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 5,614 $ 960

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except percentage data) GAAP gross profit: Products $ 11,847 $ 12,164 $ 9,413 $ 20,963 $ 15,894 Services 12,691 9,245 4,293 34,426 19,910 Total GAAP gross profit 24,538 21,409 13,706 55,389 35,804 GAAP gross margin: Products 12.7 % 13.3 % 8.6 % 7.4 % 4.9 % Services 58.9 % 48.8 % 34.3 % 47.6 % 42.6 % Total GAAP gross margin 21.4 % 19.4 % 11.2 % 15.5 % 9.7 % Stock-based compensation expense 955 942 727 2,962 2,013 Amortization of intangibles 237 356 373 1,306 1,517 Restructuring and other charges — — 69 23 69 Non-GAAP gross profit: Products 13,039 13,462 10,582 25,254 19,493 Services 12,691 9,245 4,293 34,426 19,910 Total Non-GAAP gross profit $ 25,730 $ 22,707 $ 14,875 $ 59,680 $ 39,403 Non-GAAP gross margin: Products 14.0 % 14.7 % 9.6 % 8.9 % 6.0 % Services 58.9 % 48.8 % 34.3 % 47.6 % 42.6 % Total Non-GAAP gross margin 22.4 % 20.6 % 12.2 % 16.7 % 10.6 % GAAP research and development $ 15,266 $ 15,436 $ 16,928 $ 60,137 $ 69,384 Stock-based compensation expense (2,795 ) (2,870 ) (2,367 ) (9,054 ) (6,868 ) Restructuring and other charges — — (262 ) — (262 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,471 $ 12,566 $ 14,299 $ 51,083 $ 62,254 GAAP sales and marketing $ 13,593 $ 12,720 $ 14,596 $ 49,064 $ 56,985 Stock-based compensation expense (1,211 ) (1,160 ) (1,137 ) (4,106 ) (3,859 ) Restructuring and other charges — — (198 ) — (198 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 12,382 $ 11,560 $ 13,261 $ 44,958 $ 52,928 GAAP general and administrative $ 11,338 $ 11,137 $ 15,112 $ 51,096 $ 47,624 Stock-based compensation expense (3,948 ) (4,029 ) (3,402 ) (19,125 ) (10,154 ) Restructuring and other charges — — (102 ) (21 ) (102 ) Strategic initiative and transaction expenses (2 ) (17 ) (1,868 ) (770 ) (2,370 ) Activist shareholder response costs — — — — (237 ) Litigation reserves, net — — (1,287 ) (256 ) (1,427 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 7,388 $ 7,091 $ 8,453 $ 30,924 $ 33,334

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except percentage and per share data) GAAP total operating expenses $ 40,207 $ 39,370 $ (8,092 ) $ 160,253 $ 121,025 Separation expense (10 ) (77 ) (154 ) (248 ) (1,913 ) Strategic initiative and transaction expenses (2 ) (17 ) (1,868 ) (770 ) (2,370 ) Stock-based compensation expense (7,954 ) (8,059 ) (6,906 ) (32,285 ) (20,881 ) Restructuring and other charges — — (562 ) (21 ) (562 ) Litigation reserves, net — — (1,287 ) (256 ) (1,427 ) Activist shareholder response costs — — — — (237 ) Gain on sale of business — — 54,881 292 54,881 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 32,241 $ 31,217 $ 36,012 $ 126,965 $ 148,516 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (15,669 ) $ (17,961 ) $ 21,798 $ (104,864 ) $ (85,221 ) GAAP operating margin (13.6 )% (16.3 )% 17.8 % (29.4 )% (23.0 )% Separation expense 10 77 154 248 1,913 Strategic initiative and transaction expenses 2 17 1,868 770 2,370 Stock-based compensation expense 8,909 9,001 7,633 35,247 22,894 Amortization of intangibles 237 356 373 1,306 1,517 Restructuring and other charges — — 631 44 631 Litigation reserves, net — — 1,287 256 1,427 Activist shareholder response costs — — — — 237 Gain on sale of business — — (54,881 ) (292 ) (54,881 ) Non-GAAP operating loss $ (6,511 ) $ (8,510 ) $ (21,137 ) $ (67,285 ) $ (109,113 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (5.7 )% (7.7 )% (17.3 )% (18.8 )% (29.5 )% GAAP provision for income taxes $ 182 $ 115 $ 3,525 $ 625 $ 4,380 GAAP income tax rate (1.2 )% (0.7 )% 15.2 % (0.6 )% (5.4 )% Tax effects (3 ) — 3,241 28 3,337 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 185 $ 115 $ 284 $ 597 $ 1,043 Non-GAAP income tax rate (3.2 )% (1.5 )% (1.4 )% (0.9 )% (1.0 )% GAAP net income (loss) $ (15,210 ) $ (17,459 ) $ 19,615 $ (101,251 ) $ (85,951 ) Separation expense 10 77 154 248 1,913 Strategic initiative and transaction expenses 2 17 1,868 770 2,370 Stock-based compensation expense 8,909 9,001 7,633 35,247 22,894 Amortization of intangibles 237 356 373 1,306 1,517 Restructuring and other charges — — 631 44 631 Litigation reserves, net — — 1,287 256 1,427 Activist shareholder response costs — — — — 237 Gain on sale of business — — (54,881 ) (292 ) (54,881 ) Tax effects (3 ) — 3,241 28 3,337 Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,055 ) $ (8,008 ) $ (20,079 ) $ (63,644 ) $ (106,506 )

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except percentage and per share data) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE: GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.26 $ (1.30 ) $ (1.14 ) Separation expense — — — — 0.02 Strategic initiative and transaction expenses — — 0.02 0.01 0.03 Stock-based compensation expense 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.45 0.31 Amortization of intangibles — 0.01 — 0.02 0.02 Restructuring and other charges — — 0.01 — 0.01 Litigation reserves, net — — 0.02 — 0.02 Gain on sale of business — — (0.72 ) — (0.72 ) Tax effects — — 0.05 — 0.04 Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.42 ) Shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share 79,164 78,662 76,090 78,084 75,074 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share 79,164 78,662 76,090 78,084 75,074

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 27,

2020 June 28,

2020 March 29,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except headcount and per share data) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 206,124 $ 193,611 $ 205,454 $ 206,582 $ 256,670 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments per diluted share $ 2.60 $ 2.46 $ 2.64 $ 2.70 $ 3.37 Accounts receivable, net $ 77,643 $ 56,431 $ 46,466 $ 61,376 $ 127,317 Days sales outstanding 64 47 63 83 97 Inventories $ 64,705 $ 69,038 $ 65,814 $ 61,027 $ 68,624 Inventory turns 5.0 4.6 3.1 3.4 5.9 Weeks of channel inventory: U.S. retail channel 9.2 8.4 6.6 13.7 6.3 U.S. distribution channel 11.7 8.6 8.4 20.3 8.0 APAC distribution channel 2.8 4.2 6.8 6.0 3.6 Deferred revenue (current and non-current) $ 69,705 $ 38,530 $ 54,546 $ 59,848 $ 66,098 Cumulative registered accounts (1) 5,047 4,774 4,518 4,245 4,015 Cumulative paid accounts (2) 435 356 298 255 230 Headcount 359 358 355 356 349 Non-GAAP diluted shares 79,164 78,662 77,885 76,560 76,090

_________________________ (1) We define our registered accounts at the end of a particular period as the number of unique registered accounts on the Arlo platform as of the end of such particular period, and includes accounts owned by Verisure S.a.r.l.. The number of registered accounts does not necessarily reflect the number of end-users on the Arlo platform, as one registered account may be used by multiple people. (2) Paid accounts worldwide measured as any account where a subscription to a paid service is being collected (either by the Company or by the Company’s customers or channel partners), plus paid service plans of a duration of more than 3 months bundled with products (such bundles being counted as a paid account after 90 days have elapsed from the date of registration). Paid accounts includes accounts transferred to Verisure S.a.r.l..

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except percentage data) Americas $ 92,301 81 % $ 75,861 69 % $ 94,668 77 % $ 269,395 76 % $ 289,160 78 % EMEA 15,302 13 % 28,010 25 % 19,862 16 % 61,832 17 % 57,232 15 % APAC 7,233 6 % 6,365 6 % 7,883 7 % 25,927 7 % 23,615 7 % Total $ 114,836 100 % $ 110,236 100 % $ 122,413 100 % $ 357,154 100 % $ 370,007 100 %

