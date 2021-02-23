 

Arlo Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected security camera brand, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights (1)

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $114.8 million, a decrease of 6.2% year over year.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP gross profit of $24.5 million, an increase of 79.0% year over year; non-GAAP gross profit of $25.7 million, an increase of 73.0% year over year.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP gross margin of 21.4%; non-GAAP gross margin of 22.4%.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.19); non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.08).
  • 2020 revenue of $357.2 million, a decrease of 3.5% compared to prior year.
  • 2020 GAAP gross profit of $55.4 million, an increase of 54.7% compared to prior year; non-GAAP gross profit of $59.7 million, an increase of 51.5% compared to prior year.
  • 2020 GAAP gross margin of 15.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 16.7%.
  • 2020 GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(1.30); non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.82).
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $206.1 million and no debt at the end of Q4.

"2020 was an unprecedented year and I am exceedingly proud of our team’s perseverance and determination in the face of the ongoing pandemic. In Q4, revenue grew 4.2% sequentially to $114.8 million to come in at the top end of our guidance. The strength of our new business model, a free, 90-day trial of Arlo Smart, continues to accelerate the momentum of our paid account growth and the fourth quarter was another great example. We closed out the year with an 89.1% year over year paid account growth and saw service gross margin improve 10 percentage points year over year. Our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency drove a significant year over year decrease in operating expenses and led us to solidly outperform the high end of our guidance for EPS. We also kept our focus on robust innovation and launched two new products in the fourth quarter,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies. “In 2020 we laid a solid foundation to become a more profitable and predictable business with strong progress with our Verisure partnership and by refreshing our entire product line up to drive paid account growth with our new business model. Looking forward, we expect to roughly triple our paid account additions in 2021 and reach one million paid accounts by this time next year. We believe Arlo is on solid financial and operational footing and look forward to continuing our execution in 2021."

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 27,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

Revenue

$

114,836

 

 

$

110,236

 

 

$

122,413

 

 

$

357,154

 

 

$

370,007

 

GAAP Gross Margin

21.4

%

 

19.4

%

 

11.2

%

 

15.5

%

 

9.7

%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1)

22.4

%

 

20.6

%

 

12.2

%

 

16.7

%

 

10.6

%

GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

(1.30

)

 

$

(1.14

)

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share (1)

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.82

)

 

$

(1.42

)

(1) Reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis are provided at the end of this press release.

Business Highlights

  • Full year service revenue of $72.3 million, for growth of 54.6% year over year.
  • Service revenue of $21.6 million for Q4, for growth of 72.1% year over year.
  • Added a record 79,000 paid accounts in Q4, a sequential increase of 22.2% over Q3, and a year over year increase of 89.1%.
  • Announced the all new Arlo Touchless Video Doorbell, which builds on the award-winning features of the Video Doorbell. Utilizing our precise Proximity Sensing Technology, the Touchless Video Doorbell can automatically detect a visitor’s approach and “press” the doorbell, alerting both homeowner and visitor without the need for physical contact with the device. The Touchless Video Doorbell also includes a three-month subscription to Arlo Smart.
  • Expanded the Arlo Essential product family with the addition of the Essential Indoor Camera, which sports all of the Essential’s great features while incorporating new design elements for optimal indoor use. The Essential Indoor Camera features a stand mount and a power cord for easy and flexible indoor placement, along with a built-in motorized shutter to quickly and easily turn the camera on and off. This Essential Indoor Camera also includes a three-month subscription to Arlo Smart.
  • Partnered with Calix and its broad network of Communications Service Providers to seamlessly offer Arlo products and services as part of a homeowner’s overall managed WiFi experience.
  • The newly announced Essential Indoor Camera and Touchless Video Doorbell were named CES 2021 Innovation Award Honorees, making this the third consecutive year of recognition for Arlo products by the Consumer Technology Association.

First Quarter 2021 Business Outlook (2)

  • Revenue of $70.0 million to $80.0 million.
  • GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.35) to $(0.29), and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.23) to $(0.17).

A reconciliation of our business outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

 

Three Months Ending March 28, 2021

 

Revenue

 

Net Loss per Diluted Share

 

(in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

$70.0 - $80.0

 

$(0.35) - $(0.29)

Estimated adjustments for (2):

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.12

Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

$70.0 - $80.0

 

$(0.23) - $(0.17)

(2) Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; discrete tax benefits or detriments relating to tax windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards; and any additional impacts relating to the implementation of U.S. tax reform. New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future results.

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

As of

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

186,127

 

 

$

236,680

 

Short-term investments (amortized cost of $19,996 and $19,967)

19,997

 

 

19,990

 

Accounts receivable, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $519 and $609)

77,643

 

 

127,317

 

Inventories

64,705

 

 

68,624

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,076

 

 

16,958

 

Total current assets

356,548

 

 

469,569

 

Property and equipment, net

15,821

 

 

21,352

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

23,998

 

 

31,300

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

1,306

 

Goodwill

11,038

 

 

11,038

 

Restricted cash

4,164

 

 

4,139

 

Other non-current assets

2,399

 

 

4,008

 

Total assets

$

413,968

 

 

$

542,712

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

62,171

 

 

$

111,650

 

Deferred revenue

53,142

 

 

50,362

 

Accrued liabilities

121,766

 

 

127,400

 

Income tax payable

267

 

 

4,489

 

Total current liabilities

237,346

 

 

293,901

 

Non-current deferred revenue

16,563

 

 

15,736

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

25,029

 

 

29,001

 

Non-current income taxes payable

104

 

 

92

 

Other non-current liabilities

1,159

 

 

606

 

Total liabilities

280,201

 

 

339,336

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

Common stock: : $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 79,336,242 at December 31, 2020 and 75,785,952 at December 31, 2019

79

 

 

76

 

Additional paid-in capital

366,455

 

 

334,821

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3

 

 

(2

)

Accumulated deficit

(232,770

)

 

(131,519

)

Total stockholders’ equity

133,767

 

 

203,376

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

413,968

 

 

$

542,712

 

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 27,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

$

93,271

 

 

$

91,271

 

 

$

109,883

 

 

$

284,868

 

 

$

323,242

 

Services

21,565

 

 

18,965

 

 

12,530

 

 

72,286

 

 

46,765

 

Total revenue

114,836

 

 

110,236

 

 

122,413

 

 

357,154

 

 

370,007

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

81,424

 

 

79,107

 

 

100,470

 

 

263,905

 

 

307,348

 

Services

8,874

 

 

9,720

 

 

8,237

 

 

37,860

 

 

26,855

 

Total cost of revenue

90,298

 

 

88,827

 

 

108,707

 

 

301,765

 

 

334,203

 

Gross profit

24,538

 

 

21,409

 

 

13,706

 

 

55,389

 

 

35,804

 

Gross margin

21.4

%

 

19.4

%

 

11.2

%

 

15.5

%

 

9.7

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

15,266

 

 

15,436

 

 

16,928

 

 

60,137

 

 

69,384

 

Sales and marketing

13,593

 

 

12,720

 

 

14,596

 

 

49,064

 

 

56,985

 

General and administrative

11,338

 

 

11,137

 

 

15,112

 

 

51,096

 

 

47,624

 

Separation expense

10

 

 

77

 

 

153

 

 

248

 

 

1,913

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

(54,881

)

 

(292

)

 

(54,881

)

Total operating expenses

40,207

 

 

39,370

 

 

(8,092

)

 

160,253

 

 

121,025

 

Income (loss) from operations

(15,669

)

 

(17,961

)

 

21,798

 

 

(104,864

)

 

(85,221

)

Operating margin

(13.6

)%

 

(16.3

)%

 

17.8

%

 

(29.4

)%

 

(23.0

)%

Interest income

42

 

 

74

 

 

567

 

 

802

 

 

2,737

 

Other income (expense), net

599

 

 

543

 

 

775

 

 

3,436

 

 

913

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

(15,028

)

 

(17,344

)

 

23,140

 

 

(100,626

)

 

(81,571

)

Provision for income taxes

182

 

 

115

 

 

3,525

 

 

625

 

 

4,380

 

Net income (loss)

$

(15,210

)

 

$

(17,459

)

 

$

19,615

 

 

$

(101,251

)

 

$

(85,951

)

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

(1.30

)

 

$

(1.14

)

Diluted

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

(1.30

)

 

$

(1.14

)

Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

79,164

 

 

78,662

 

 

75,805

 

 

78,084

 

 

75,074

 

Diluted

79,164

 

 

78,662

 

 

76,090

 

 

78,084

 

 

75,074

 

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(101,251

)

 

$

(85,951

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

10,206

 

 

10,681

 

Stock-based compensation expense

35,247

 

 

22,894

 

Allowance for (release of) credit losses and inventory reserves

964

 

 

(2,921

)

Gain on sale of business

(292

)

 

(54,881

)

Deferred income taxes

50

 

 

(210

)

Premium amortization (discount accretion) on investments, net

54

 

 

(461

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

49,765

 

 

38,247

 

Inventories

2,862

 

 

53,604

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

10,441

 

 

11,525

 

Accounts payable

(49,282

)

 

28,791

 

Deferred revenue

3,607

 

 

22,567

 

Accrued and other liabilities

(8,901

)

 

(34,714

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(46,530

)

 

9,171

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(3,892

)

 

(6,664

)

Proceeds from sale of business

 

 

52,694

 

Purchases of short-term investments

(50,083

)

 

(29,768

)

Maturities of short-term investments

50,000

 

 

60,000

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(3,975

)

 

76,262

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds related to employee benefit plans

4,755

 

 

1,837

 

Restricted stock unit withholdings

(4,778

)

 

(1,875

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(23

)

 

(38

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(50,528

)

 

85,395

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period

240,819

 

 

155,424

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period

$

190,291

 

 

$

240,819

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

564

 

 

$

1,086

 

De-recognition of build-to-suit assets and liabilities

$

 

 

$

(21,610

)

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

5,614

 

 

$

960

 

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

 

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 27,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage data)

GAAP gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

$

11,847

 

 

$

12,164

 

 

$

9,413

 

 

$

20,963

 

 

$

15,894

 

Services

12,691

 

 

9,245

 

 

4,293

 

 

34,426

 

 

19,910

 

Total GAAP gross profit

24,538

 

 

21,409

 

 

13,706

 

 

55,389

 

 

35,804

 

GAAP gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

12.7

%

 

13.3

%

 

8.6

%

 

7.4

%

 

4.9

%

Services

58.9

%

 

48.8

%

 

34.3

%

 

47.6

%

 

42.6

%

Total GAAP gross margin

21.4

%

 

19.4

%

 

11.2

%

 

15.5

%

 

9.7

%

Stock-based compensation expense

955

 

 

942

 

 

727

 

 

2,962

 

 

2,013

 

Amortization of intangibles

237

 

 

356

 

 

373

 

 

1,306

 

 

1,517

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

69

 

 

23

 

 

69

 

Non-GAAP gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

13,039

 

 

13,462

 

 

10,582

 

 

25,254

 

 

19,493

 

Services

12,691

 

 

9,245

 

 

4,293

 

 

34,426

 

 

19,910

 

Total Non-GAAP gross profit

$

25,730

 

 

$

22,707

 

 

$

14,875

 

 

$

59,680

 

 

$

39,403

 

Non-GAAP gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

14.0

%

 

14.7

%

 

9.6

%

 

8.9

%

 

6.0

%

Services

58.9

%

 

48.8

%

 

34.3

%

 

47.6

%

 

42.6

%

Total Non-GAAP gross margin

22.4

%

 

20.6

%

 

12.2

%

 

16.7

%

 

10.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

$

15,266

 

 

$

15,436

 

 

$

16,928

 

 

$

60,137

 

 

$

69,384

 

Stock-based compensation expense

(2,795

)

 

(2,870

)

 

(2,367

)

 

(9,054

)

 

(6,868

)

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

(262

)

 

 

 

(262

)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

12,471

 

 

$

12,566

 

 

$

14,299

 

 

$

51,083

 

 

$

62,254

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

$

13,593

 

 

$

12,720

 

 

$

14,596

 

 

$

49,064

 

 

$

56,985

 

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,211

)

 

(1,160

)

 

(1,137

)

 

(4,106

)

 

(3,859

)

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

(198

)

 

 

 

(198

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

12,382

 

 

$

11,560

 

 

$

13,261

 

 

$

44,958

 

 

$

52,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

$

11,338

 

 

$

11,137

 

 

$

15,112

 

 

$

51,096

 

 

$

47,624

 

Stock-based compensation expense

(3,948

)

 

(4,029

)

 

(3,402

)

 

(19,125

)

 

(10,154

)

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

(102

)

 

(21

)

 

(102

)

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

(2

)

 

(17

)

 

(1,868

)

 

(770

)

 

(2,370

)

Activist shareholder response costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(237

)

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

 

 

(1,287

)

 

(256

)

 

(1,427

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

7,388

 

 

$

7,091

 

 

$

8,453

 

 

$

30,924

 

 

$

33,334

 

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 27,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

GAAP total operating expenses

$

40,207

 

 

$

39,370

 

 

$

(8,092

)

 

$

160,253

 

 

$

121,025

 

Separation expense

(10

)

 

(77

)

 

(154

)

 

(248

)

 

(1,913

)

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

(2

)

 

(17

)

 

(1,868

)

 

(770

)

 

(2,370

)

Stock-based compensation expense

(7,954

)

 

(8,059

)

 

(6,906

)

 

(32,285

)

 

(20,881

)

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

(562

)

 

(21

)

 

(562

)

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

 

 

(1,287

)

 

(256

)

 

(1,427

)

Activist shareholder response costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(237

)

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

54,881

 

 

292

 

 

54,881

 

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$

32,241

 

 

$

31,217

 

 

$

36,012

 

 

$

126,965

 

 

$

148,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(15,669

)

 

$

(17,961

)

 

$

21,798

 

 

$

(104,864

)

 

$

(85,221

)

GAAP operating margin

(13.6

)%

 

(16.3

)%

 

17.8

%

 

(29.4

)%

 

(23.0

)%

Separation expense

10

 

 

77

 

 

154

 

 

248

 

 

1,913

 

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

2

 

 

17

 

 

1,868

 

 

770

 

 

2,370

 

Stock-based compensation expense

8,909

 

 

9,001

 

 

7,633

 

 

35,247

 

 

22,894

 

Amortization of intangibles

237

 

 

356

 

 

373

 

 

1,306

 

 

1,517

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

631

 

 

44

 

 

631

 

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

 

 

1,287

 

 

256

 

 

1,427

 

Activist shareholder response costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

237

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

(54,881

)

 

(292

)

 

(54,881

)

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(6,511

)

 

$

(8,510

)

 

$

(21,137

)

 

$

(67,285

)

 

$

(109,113

)

Non-GAAP operating margin

(5.7

)%

 

(7.7

)%

 

(17.3

)%

 

(18.8

)%

 

(29.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP provision for income taxes

$

182

 

 

$

115

 

 

$

3,525

 

 

$

625

 

 

$

4,380

 

GAAP income tax rate

(1.2

)%

 

(0.7

)%

 

15.2

%

 

(0.6

)%

 

(5.4

)%

Tax effects

(3

)

 

 

 

3,241

 

 

28

 

 

3,337

 

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

185

 

 

$

115

 

 

$

284

 

 

$

597

 

 

$

1,043

 

Non-GAAP income tax rate

(3.2

)%

 

(1.5

)%

 

(1.4

)%

 

(0.9

)%

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(15,210

)

 

$

(17,459

)

 

$

19,615

 

 

$

(101,251

)

 

$

(85,951

)

Separation expense

10

 

 

77

 

 

154

 

 

248

 

 

1,913

 

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

2

 

 

17

 

 

1,868

 

 

770

 

 

2,370

 

Stock-based compensation expense

8,909

 

 

9,001

 

 

7,633

 

 

35,247

 

 

22,894

 

Amortization of intangibles

237

 

 

356

 

 

373

 

 

1,306

 

 

1,517

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

631

 

 

44

 

 

631

 

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

 

 

1,287

 

 

256

 

 

1,427

 

Activist shareholder response costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

237

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

(54,881

)

 

(292

)

 

(54,881

)

Tax effects

(3

)

 

 

 

3,241

 

 

28

 

 

3,337

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(6,055

)

 

$

(8,008

)

 

$

(20,079

)

 

$

(63,644

)

 

$

(106,506

)

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

 

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 27,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

(1.30

)

 

$

(1.14

)

Separation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

Strategic initiative and transaction expenses

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.03

 

Stock-based compensation expense

0.11

 

 

0.11

 

 

0.10

 

 

0.45

 

 

0.31

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Litigation reserves, net

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

(0.72

)

 

 

 

(0.72

)

Tax effects

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.82

)

 

$

(1.42

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

79,164

 

 

78,662

 

 

76,090

 

 

78,084

 

 

75,074

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

79,164

 

 

78,662

 

 

76,090

 

 

78,084

 

 

75,074

 

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 27,
2020

 

June 28,
2020

 

March 29,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(in thousands, except headcount and per share data)

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

206,124

 

 

$

193,611

 

 

$

205,454

 

 

$

206,582

 

 

$

256,670

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments per diluted share

$

2.60

 

 

$

2.46

 

 

$

2.64

 

 

$

2.70

 

 

$

3.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

$

77,643

 

 

$

56,431

 

 

$

46,466

 

 

$

61,376

 

 

$

127,317

 

Days sales outstanding

64

 

 

47

 

 

63

 

 

83

 

 

97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventories

$

64,705

 

 

$

69,038

 

 

$

65,814

 

 

$

61,027

 

 

$

68,624

 

Inventory turns

5.0

 

 

4.6

 

 

3.1

 

 

3.4

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weeks of channel inventory:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. retail channel

9.2

 

 

8.4

 

 

6.6

 

 

13.7

 

 

6.3

 

U.S. distribution channel

11.7

 

 

8.6

 

 

8.4

 

 

20.3

 

 

8.0

 

APAC distribution channel

2.8

 

 

4.2

 

 

6.8

 

 

6.0

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (current and non-current)

$

69,705

 

 

$

38,530

 

 

$

54,546

 

 

$

59,848

 

 

$

66,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cumulative registered accounts (1)

5,047

 

 

4,774

 

 

4,518

 

 

4,245

 

 

4,015

 

Cumulative paid accounts (2)

435

 

 

356

 

 

298

 

 

255

 

 

230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Headcount

359

 

 

358

 

 

355

 

 

356

 

 

349

 

Non-GAAP diluted shares

79,164

 

 

78,662

 

 

77,885

 

 

76,560

 

 

76,090

 

_________________________

(1)

We define our registered accounts at the end of a particular period as the number of unique registered accounts on the Arlo platform as of the end of such particular period, and includes accounts owned by Verisure S.a.r.l.. The number of registered accounts does not necessarily reflect the number of end-users on the Arlo platform, as one registered account may be used by multiple people.

 

(2)

Paid accounts worldwide measured as any account where a subscription to a paid service is being collected (either by the Company or by the Company’s customers or channel partners), plus paid service plans of a duration of more than 3 months bundled with products (such bundles being counted as a paid account after 90 days have elapsed from the date of registration). Paid accounts includes accounts transferred to Verisure S.a.r.l..

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 27,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(in thousands, except percentage data)

Americas

$

92,301

 

81

%

 

$

75,861

 

69

%

 

$

94,668

 

77

%

 

$

269,395

 

76

%

 

$

289,160

 

78

%

EMEA

15,302

 

13

%

 

28,010

 

25

%

 

19,862

 

16

%

 

61,832

 

17

%

 

57,232

 

15

%

APAC

7,233

 

6

%

 

6,365

 

6

%

 

7,883

 

7

%

 

25,927

 

7

%

 

23,615

 

7

%

Total

$

114,836

 

100

%

 

$

110,236

 

100

%

 

$

122,413

 

100

%

 

$

357,154

 

100

%

 

$

370,007

 

100

%

 



