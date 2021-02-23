Landos Biopharma to Participate in the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BLACKSBURG, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma (Nasdaq: LABP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming virtual SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors/Media section of the Company’s website at www.landosbiopharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the Landos website.