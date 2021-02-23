Bumble Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020 following the close of market on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.



To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll free (833) 362-0206 or (914) 987-7675, access code 1162237, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.