 

Oil States Announces Executive Officer Departure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 23:00  |  21   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) announced today that Chris Cragg, Executive Vice President, Operations will depart the Company effective March 1, 2021 to pursue other opportunities. The Company has no plans to replace Mr. Cragg. Rather, Cindy Taylor, President and CEO of the Company will assume his duties.

Mrs. Taylor stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and executive management, we would like to thank Chris for his service and contributions to the Company over the past twenty years and wish him well in his future endeavors. Chris was part of the leadership team that helped with the Company’s initial public offering in 2001 and has been integral to the growth and success of Oil States over the years.”

Mr. Cragg said, “It has been my privilege to work with the entire Oil States team and I would like to thank them and wish the Company all the best going forward.”

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the oil and natural gas, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International’s website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices thereof, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our Company and our customers, and the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Periodic Reports on Form 8‑K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company Contact:
Lloyd A. Hajdik
Oil States International, Inc.
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
713-652-0582

SOURCE: Oil States International, Inc.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oil States Announces Executive Officer Departure HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) announced today that Chris Cragg, Executive Vice President, Operations will depart the Company effective March 1, 2021 to pursue other opportunities. The Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results of Operations
11.02.21
Oil States Enters into New Bank Credit Agreement
08.02.21
Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call