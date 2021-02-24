CTG Accelerates Investments in Digital Transformation Solutions and Services
Updated Brand and Tagline “Transformation Accelerated” Reflect Commitment to Drive Client Success and Company’s Strategic Plan With Digital Transformation Offerings
BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today shared further details about the
Company’s ongoing investments in advanced digital solutions and service offerings, including world-class digital leadership and expertise; innovative tools and methodologies; and adaptable delivery
model options—all aimed to accelerate project momentum and the achievement of desired IT and business outcomes for CTG clients.
Today’s announcement follows CTG’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, which underscored the continued success of the Company’s objectives of improving operating performance and profitability. CTG also unveiled an updated brand and new tagline—Transformation Accelerated—to unequivocally communicate its promise to help clients innovate faster and achieve more with their digital initiatives.
“The marketplace couldn’t be clearer—at a time when digital transformation has never been more critical, our clients need a partner like CTG,” said Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO. “CTG’s strategy builds on a long-standing track record for delivering successful projects on time and on budget, with a focus on digital capabilities that help our clients innovate faster, make data-driven decisions, create better experiences for customers, and, ultimately, realize tangible business performance improvements.”
CTG is focusing its investments in four strategic areas:
Industry-leading talent. CTG is assembling a world-class team of multi-disciplinary professionals who are developing and delivering digital solutions at scale. Recent notable
hires and promotions include security and cloud software expert Brett Hunt; application and testing expert Tanya
Johnson; cloud transformation expert Phaedra Divras; application and testing expert Pieter Vanhaecke; and digital strategist and transformation expert Olivier Saucin's promotion to Vice President, CTG Global Solutions. CTG also recently announced seasoned industry executive and digital strategist Raj Rajgopal joined the Company’s Board of Directors.
